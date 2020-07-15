/
3 bedroom apartments
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lyons, CO
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1054 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
5525 Pierson Mountain Ave
5525 Pierson Mountain Avenue, Longmont, CO
5525 Pierson Mountain Ave Available 08/31/20 - 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom house, fireplace, dishwasher, Garbage disposal, W/D Hookups, Fenced yard, attached garage, Pets Ok. (RLNE5914790)
717 Roberts St
717 Robert St, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2438 sqft
717 Roberts St Available 08/01/20 Practically BRAND NEW SW Longmont- 3 bed 3 bath 2 car - Stunning Design!! Sublime Location – You will not be disappointed once you step into this hardly lived in home.
939 Rose Street
939 Rose Street, Longmont, CO
SUPER CUTE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Don't miss this brick home on a quiet street with beautiful landscaping to include large shade trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard with alley access.
2124 Hackberry Cir
2124 Hackberry Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1272 sqft
2124 Hackberry Cir Available 09/14/20 - 1272 sf, finished basement, separate dining room, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, central air, family room with fireplace, 2 car garage attached, fenced yard, one dog negotiable under 40 lbs. (RLNE3756454)
2107 Bowen St
2107 Bowen Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1650 sqft
This great home has newer, carpet, paint, concrete patio, bath and many more updates, plus 2 car garage and fenced yard. available 9/1/2020 possibly sooner. to tour this home please contact Cee at Roberts and Sons 303-800-5193
4011 San Marco Drive
4011 San Marco Drive, Longmont, CO
Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.
775 Thornwood Circle
775 Thornwood Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1750 sqft
Three Bedroom Home For Rent in Longmont's Meadow View - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Meadow View neighborhood. Great mountain views, fireplace, and close to trails. you must check out this property.
Dakota Ridge
5050 Pierre St C
5050 Pierre Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
2465 sqft
High End 3 Bed and 3.
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and
127 Grant Street
127 Grant Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
GARDENER'S PARADISE, 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - Sweet little cottage in the heart of Longmont! This warm and welcoming ranch style home is simply adorable.
1315 - 8th Avenue
1315 8th Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1154 sqft
Cozy home located in central Longmont - 3 bedrooms/1 bathroom Tenant is responsible for lawn care - mowing, weeding eating, edging, watering Landlord is responsible for landscaping - shrubs, flower beds, trees (RLNE5906018)
4228 Riley Drive
4228 Riley Drive, Longmont, CO
Luxury Living in Longmont! Spacious Townhome in SW Longmont for Lease! - Lovely Longmont home in SW Longmont! End unit with lots of light, square footage, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms, attached garage and more! Kitchen is spacious, has stainless
300 Crestridge Lane
300 Crestridge Lane, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1525 sqft
GREAT 3 BED/1.75 BATH HOME THAT BACKS TO SUNSET GOLF COURSE AVAILABLE: May 15th - You don't want to miss this great ranch-style home that backs to the 3rd hole/4th tee of Sunset Golf Course! Walking distance to Golden Ponds and the bike path.
3830 Staghorn Drive
3830 Staghorn Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1588 sqft
3830 Staghorn Drive Available 07/06/20 Spacious + Bright SW Longmont Home! - Spacious and Bright 3 Bed/3 Full Bath SW Longmont home! Main floor has hardwood floors in living area, full bathroom, and bedroom.
1733 Spencer Street
1733 Spencer Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1695 sqft
1733 Spencer Street Available 07/01/20 GREAT 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN NW LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Lovely, well maintained home in NW Longmont located in a quiet neighborhood. Bright & open floor plan with great layout & updated interior.
Dakota Ridge
5143 Pierre Street
5143 Pierre Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
5143 Pierre Street Available 06/01/20 Three Bedroom Home Available in Dakota Ridge Village in Boulder - Dakota Ridge Village Elegant three-bedroom, two and a half bath Markel-designed home for rent with a finished basement features high-end
1554 Calkins Ave.
1554 Calkins Avenue, Longmont, CO
- 4 bedroom/1 bath No housing or vouchers (RLNE5662084)
1545 Drake Street,
1545 Drake Street, Longmont, CO
Must see! Beautifully updated home with tons of privacy and incredible location only one block to McIntosh Lake! - This gorgeous house is perfect for people who like their private space. The house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
623 Pratt Street
623 Pratt Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1498 sqft
CHARMING 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW!! - Old Town Bungalow in the heart of Longmont.
1406 Venice St
1406 Venice Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1150 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.75 bath house, groomed and landscaped yard. 1406 Venice, Longmont. - 3 Bedroom, 1.75 bath, ranch style: 1150 sf of a tasteful and carefully refurbished house. See YouTube Video Tour: https://youtu.
1334 19th Avenue
1334 19th Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2500 sqft
We provide a discounted rent amount to Tenants with good references. We will call your references and confirm. This provides a $500 rent discount per month. From $2495 per month down to only $1995 per month.
2977 Spinnaker Place
2977 Spinnaker Place, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2719 sqft
2977 Spinnaker Place Available 07/17/20 - 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms (RLNE5917585)
