Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:50 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Louisville, CO with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Louisville apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr...
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
41 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,481
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,367
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
927 sqft
Newly renovated units that are centrally located between Boulder and Denver. Residents have on-site access to a large year-round pool and a brand new fitness center. Pet-friendly community that boasts a brand new dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
30 Units Available
East Foothills
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Table Mesa North
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,375
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
874 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Broomfield Heights
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
50 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,562
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1112 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.
Results within 10 miles of Louisville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Whittier
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
40 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,670
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,932
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
36 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
43 Units Available
Central Westminster
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1652 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
Northglenn
Vega
11801 Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
818 sqft
Offering a variety of cozy apartments in Northglenn, CO, Vega is the perfect place to call home. Our one- and two-bedroom Northglenn apartments feature comfortable floor plans that are complemented by our celebrated amenities package.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Transit Village
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,385
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1224 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Club Crest
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Far Horizons
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,179
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Central Westminster
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
889 sqft
Two-tone paint for stylish interiors. Pet park with agility equipment and bench seating. Fitness center with free weights, cardio and resistance machines. Five minutes to I-25.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
34 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,225
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,288
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
900 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
City Guide for Louisville, CO

Labor legends: The legend of Louisville, CO says that a collection of underground tunnels led the rough-neck miners to saloons. Spoiler alert: there was never a network of secret saloon connections like that. But there were a lot of basement hideouts where workers hid during some particularly dangerous labor disputes, which is both exciting and scary to consider.

An abundance of natural resources attracted people to the area of Louisville in the late 19th century. What was once a small mining community began a transition in the 1950's to what is today an ideal suburban residential district. The area remains rich in resources that make it a particularly livable community. Plenty of open space, friendly people, modern amenities and attractive places for rent are no doubt some of the reasons why Money Magazine loves Louisville so much. They named it the number one place to live in 2009 and 2011 and then gave it high marks again in 2013, ranking it at number two. The town is located just east of Boulder, CO and slightly northwest of downtown Denver. Its position between these two important economic hubs makes it a relaxing place to call home that isn't too far removed from high tech centers of commerce. The small-town feel is accented by a sprawling expanse of open space recreation areas that are interspersed with living communities. It is an ideal area for outdoorsy types who love to bike and hike in the fresh air without being too far removed from civilization.

Having trouble with Craigslist Louisville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Louisville, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Louisville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Louisville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

