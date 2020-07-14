All apartments in Lone Tree
Find more places like 9962 Tiburon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
9962 Tiburon Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9962 Tiburon Court

9962 Tiburon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lone Tree
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9962 Tiburon Court, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home also features a large loft A 3 car garage Cul de sac location AC. Unfinished walk out basement Large fenced Yard Southern Exposure Formal living and Dining room Hardwood Floors Fireplace Can do a longer lease if needed Close to shopping and the Tech Center Easy commute Trails and rec center nearby All appliance included plus washer and dryer$40 application fee per Person.Minimum 620 credit score and 2.5 times rent monthly income needed Ready January

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9962 Tiburon Court have any available units?
9962 Tiburon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 9962 Tiburon Court have?
Some of 9962 Tiburon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9962 Tiburon Court currently offering any rent specials?
9962 Tiburon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9962 Tiburon Court pet-friendly?
No, 9962 Tiburon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 9962 Tiburon Court offer parking?
Yes, 9962 Tiburon Court offers parking.
Does 9962 Tiburon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9962 Tiburon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9962 Tiburon Court have a pool?
No, 9962 Tiburon Court does not have a pool.
Does 9962 Tiburon Court have accessible units?
No, 9962 Tiburon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9962 Tiburon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9962 Tiburon Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR
Lone Tree, CO 80124
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Similar Pages

Lone Tree 1 BedroomsLone Tree 2 Bedrooms
Lone Tree Apartments under $1,600Lone Tree Apartments with Pools
Lone Tree Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO
Commerce City, COJohnstown, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs