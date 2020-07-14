9962 Tiburon Court

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home also features a large loft A 3 car garage Cul de sac location AC. Unfinished walk out basement Large fenced Yard Southern Exposure Formal living and Dining room Hardwood Floors Fireplace Can do a longer lease if needed Close to shopping and the Tech Center Easy commute Trails and rec center nearby All appliance included plus washer and dryer$40 application fee per Person.Minimum 620 credit score and 2.5 times rent monthly income needed Ready January