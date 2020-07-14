This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home also features a large loft A 3 car garage Cul de sac location AC. Unfinished walk out basement Large fenced Yard Southern Exposure Formal living and Dining room Hardwood Floors Fireplace Can do a longer lease if needed Close to shopping and the Tech Center Easy commute Trails and rec center nearby All appliance included plus washer and dryer$40 application fee per Person.Minimum 620 credit score and 2.5 times rent monthly income needed Ready January
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9962 Tiburon Court have any available units?
9962 Tiburon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 9962 Tiburon Court have?
Some of 9962 Tiburon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9962 Tiburon Court currently offering any rent specials?
9962 Tiburon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.