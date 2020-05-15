All apartments in Lone Tree
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:06 AM

9180 Kornbrust Dr

9180 Kornbrust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9180 Kornbrust Drive, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in Lone Tree. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, New stainless steel appliances, storage, washer dryer, and newly renovated kitchen & baths. Freshly Painted in Contemporary Colors. One block to rec center And The Bluffs Hiking Trail. Near Skyridge Hospital. Walking distance to bank, groceries, light rail, Charles Schwab Campus. Quiet upscale neighborhood. Direct access to C470 or I 25. Utilities included: cable, internet and water. No Pets or Smokers Please. Date Available: May 9th 2020. $2,395/month rent. $1,695 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9180 Kornbrust Dr have any available units?
9180 Kornbrust Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 9180 Kornbrust Dr have?
Some of 9180 Kornbrust Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9180 Kornbrust Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9180 Kornbrust Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9180 Kornbrust Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9180 Kornbrust Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 9180 Kornbrust Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9180 Kornbrust Dr offers parking.
Does 9180 Kornbrust Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9180 Kornbrust Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9180 Kornbrust Dr have a pool?
No, 9180 Kornbrust Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9180 Kornbrust Dr have accessible units?
No, 9180 Kornbrust Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9180 Kornbrust Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9180 Kornbrust Dr has units with dishwashers.

