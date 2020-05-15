9180 Kornbrust Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in Lone Tree. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, New stainless steel appliances, storage, washer dryer, and newly renovated kitchen & baths. Freshly Painted in Contemporary Colors. One block to rec center And The Bluffs Hiking Trail. Near Skyridge Hospital. Walking distance to bank, groceries, light rail, Charles Schwab Campus. Quiet upscale neighborhood. Direct access to C470 or I 25. Utilities included: cable, internet and water. No Pets or Smokers Please. Date Available: May 9th 2020. $2,395/month rent. $1,695 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.