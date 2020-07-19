Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8840 Shoal Creek Ln Available 09/06/19 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1920 Sq Ft., 8840 Shoal Creek Ln. Lone Tree, Co - Available 9/6/19. Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath ranch-style home with finished basement and 2-car attached garage located in Lone Tree! Spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, lots of natural light, and vaulted ceilings provide the perfect space for entertaining! Family room with builtins and gas fireplace. The updated kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, double oven, glass cooktop, stainless steel dishwasher, and microwave. Huge master bedroom features a walk-in closet with built ins (by California Closets) to keep everything organized. Master bathroom includes gorgeous granite counter tops. The basement features an additional living area with wet bar and additional bathroom. Enjoy evenings on the deck and the privacy of a fenced backyard. Just minutes away from shopping, dining, public transportation, and parks. Easy access to I-25, Park Meadows, and DTC. Small pets allowed with a $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,450

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Filter Program: $10 / mos



**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.



(RLNE4579757)