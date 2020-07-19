All apartments in Lone Tree
Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
8840 Shoal Creek Ln
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

8840 Shoal Creek Ln

8840 Shoal Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8840 Shoal Creek Lane, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8840 Shoal Creek Ln Available 09/06/19 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1920 Sq Ft., 8840 Shoal Creek Ln. Lone Tree, Co - Available 9/6/19. Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath ranch-style home with finished basement and 2-car attached garage located in Lone Tree! Spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, lots of natural light, and vaulted ceilings provide the perfect space for entertaining! Family room with builtins and gas fireplace. The updated kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, double oven, glass cooktop, stainless steel dishwasher, and microwave. Huge master bedroom features a walk-in closet with built ins (by California Closets) to keep everything organized. Master bathroom includes gorgeous granite counter tops. The basement features an additional living area with wet bar and additional bathroom. Enjoy evenings on the deck and the privacy of a fenced backyard. Just minutes away from shopping, dining, public transportation, and parks. Easy access to I-25, Park Meadows, and DTC. Small pets allowed with a $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,450
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Filter Program: $10 / mos

**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.

(RLNE4579757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8840 Shoal Creek Ln have any available units?
8840 Shoal Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 8840 Shoal Creek Ln have?
Some of 8840 Shoal Creek Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8840 Shoal Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8840 Shoal Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8840 Shoal Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8840 Shoal Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8840 Shoal Creek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8840 Shoal Creek Ln offers parking.
Does 8840 Shoal Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8840 Shoal Creek Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8840 Shoal Creek Ln have a pool?
No, 8840 Shoal Creek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8840 Shoal Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 8840 Shoal Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8840 Shoal Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8840 Shoal Creek Ln has units with dishwashers.
