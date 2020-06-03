8795 Mesquite Row

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This is a special property located in the Taos of Lone Tree Community and features custom decor. Upon entering you'll find beautiful hand scraped hardwood, flooring throughout the main level, fireplace with tile surround, cathedral ceiling, ceiling fans and lots of windows creating a bright, open atmosphere. Sliding glass door at the dining area leads to a private courtyard. The kitchen has stainless appliances including a gas range/oven/cook top. Upper level leads to two bedrooms and french doors entering the spacious master suite. Enjoy morning coffee on the private deck overlooking the courtyard. The treed setting is private and serene. The walk-in closet has to be seen and includes numerous built-ins perfect for organizing. The master bath features new tile flooring and light fixtures as well as a large oval jetted soaking tub and shower. The second bedroom has a private full bath with tub and shower. A fully finished basement with den and study includes built in shelving, cabinetry and T.V. niche. The study could be converted to a bedroom as there is another full bathroom with tub and shower. Newer full size washer and dryer are also on the lower level. Access the 2 car attached garage with an additional storage area from the lower level. All this is conveniently located near Lone Tree shopping, dining, medical and business facilities. Please contact Pam at pam@woodruffpm.com or call (303) 875-5647 to schedule a private showing of this special property today.