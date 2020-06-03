All apartments in Lone Tree
8795 Mesquite Row

8795 Mesquite Row · (720) 442-7055
Location

8795 Mesquite Row, Lone Tree, CO 80124
Lone Tree

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This is a special property located in the Taos of Lone Tree Community and features custom decor. Upon entering you'll find beautiful hand scraped hardwood, flooring throughout the main level, fireplace with tile surround, cathedral ceiling, ceiling fans and lots of windows creating a bright, open atmosphere. Sliding glass door at the dining area leads to a private courtyard. The kitchen has stainless appliances including a gas range/oven/cook top. Upper level leads to two bedrooms and french doors entering the spacious master suite. Enjoy morning coffee on the private deck overlooking the courtyard. The treed setting is private and serene. The walk-in closet has to be seen and includes numerous built-ins perfect for organizing. The master bath features new tile flooring and light fixtures as well as a large oval jetted soaking tub and shower. The second bedroom has a private full bath with tub and shower. A fully finished basement with den and study includes built in shelving, cabinetry and T.V. niche. The study could be converted to a bedroom as there is another full bathroom with tub and shower. Newer full size washer and dryer are also on the lower level. Access the 2 car attached garage with an additional storage area from the lower level. All this is conveniently located near Lone Tree shopping, dining, medical and business facilities. Please contact Pam at pam@woodruffpm.com or call (303) 875-5647 to schedule a private showing of this special property today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8795 Mesquite Row have any available units?
8795 Mesquite Row has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 8795 Mesquite Row have?
Some of 8795 Mesquite Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8795 Mesquite Row currently offering any rent specials?
8795 Mesquite Row isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8795 Mesquite Row pet-friendly?
No, 8795 Mesquite Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 8795 Mesquite Row offer parking?
Yes, 8795 Mesquite Row does offer parking.
Does 8795 Mesquite Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8795 Mesquite Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8795 Mesquite Row have a pool?
No, 8795 Mesquite Row does not have a pool.
Does 8795 Mesquite Row have accessible units?
No, 8795 Mesquite Row does not have accessible units.
Does 8795 Mesquite Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8795 Mesquite Row has units with dishwashers.
