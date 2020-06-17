All apartments in Lone Tree
7820 Park Meadows Dr

7820 Park Meadows Drive
Location

7820 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Furnished Studios,1 &2 BR Suites-Lone Tree.Pets OK - Property Id: 283835

The Staybridge Suites Park Meadows is an upscale extended stay property offering Studios, 1 BR/BA & 2BR/2BA furnished suites w/ full kitchens. Great alternative to apartment living: Utilities, Wi-Fi, Housekeeping (currently 1x/wk due to Covid-19 measures) & Breakfast included! Our Fitness Center, Complimentary Laundry Facilities, Outdoor Pool, Fire Pit, & Grills add to the experience.
Long term discounts. No application fees, deposits or insurance to pay. Simply pre-pay each month & provide a credit card for a security deposit hold.
Pet friendly (max 2 pets), $150 per pet fee.
Awesome location on Park Meadows Drive just off of Quebec. Near Sky Ridge & Kaiser Medical Facilities, Park Meadows Mall & C-470, yet located at the entrance to a quiet residential neighborhood. Grocery stores, restaurants & fitness facilities within a few blocks.
Family friendly atmosphere. 100% non-smoking.
Marijuana use of any kind is prohibited on the property. Must be 21 to rent. Valid photo ID required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283835
Property Id 283835

(RLNE5791937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7820 Park Meadows Dr have any available units?
7820 Park Meadows Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 7820 Park Meadows Dr have?
Some of 7820 Park Meadows Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7820 Park Meadows Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7820 Park Meadows Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7820 Park Meadows Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7820 Park Meadows Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7820 Park Meadows Dr offer parking?
No, 7820 Park Meadows Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7820 Park Meadows Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7820 Park Meadows Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7820 Park Meadows Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7820 Park Meadows Dr has a pool.
Does 7820 Park Meadows Dr have accessible units?
No, 7820 Park Meadows Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7820 Park Meadows Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7820 Park Meadows Dr has units with dishwashers.
