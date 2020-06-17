7820 Park Meadows Dr

Amenities

Furnished Studios,1 &2 BR Suites-Lone Tree.Pets OK - Property Id: 283835



The Staybridge Suites Park Meadows is an upscale extended stay property offering Studios, 1 BR/BA & 2BR/2BA furnished suites w/ full kitchens. Great alternative to apartment living: Utilities, Wi-Fi, Housekeeping (currently 1x/wk due to Covid-19 measures) & Breakfast included! Our Fitness Center, Complimentary Laundry Facilities, Outdoor Pool, Fire Pit, & Grills add to the experience.

Long term discounts. No application fees, deposits or insurance to pay. Simply pre-pay each month & provide a credit card for a security deposit hold.

Pet friendly (max 2 pets), $150 per pet fee.

Awesome location on Park Meadows Drive just off of Quebec. Near Sky Ridge & Kaiser Medical Facilities, Park Meadows Mall & C-470, yet located at the entrance to a quiet residential neighborhood. Grocery stores, restaurants & fitness facilities within a few blocks.

Family friendly atmosphere. 100% non-smoking.

Marijuana use of any kind is prohibited on the property. Must be 21 to rent. Valid photo ID required.

