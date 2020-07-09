10315 Belvedere Ln

Amenities

Come check out this beautiful and spacious townhouse in the Ridgegate community. This living room has hardwood flooring, open and expansive ceiling, recessed lighting and a gas fireplace. Three large windows allow light to flood into the property. Up a short flight is a bonus office space, playroom, game room or reading area. There is a powder room connected to the living room area.



The kitchen has tile flooring, tons of cabinet space and granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher. Connected to the kitchen is a dining area with a balcony patio.

Up the stairs you will find your Master Bedroom waiting for you. This room has ample space, taller Tray ceilings, BRAND NEW plush carpeting, double door entry, sitting area. The topper is this unit has a walk-out balcony with absolutely amazing views over Lone Tree and over the Bluffs. The master bath has a large walk-in closet, soaker tub and glass shower with dual vanity.



The second bedroom also include new carpets, walk-in closet and its own FULL bath with tub.

This home is available TODAY, so don't wait. You can book a showing today on your schedule.



Visit our Website to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.



Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease



This neighborhood is ideally situated. It is close to everything happening in Lone Tree. Tons of shops and restaraunts at Lincoln Commons at Ridgegate. Close to shopping, the Lincoln light rail station, I-25 and C-470 and E-470. Close to Charles Schaub and Skyridge and Lone Tree Performing Arts Center. Right next to a park and playground, the Rec Center and hiking trails at the Bluffs. This is the spot to be.

This unit has a front porch with a view overlooking the park and a 2-Car attached garage. Ample street parking is also available.

