All apartments in Lone Tree
Find more places like 10315 Belvedere Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
10315 Belvedere Ln
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

10315 Belvedere Ln

10315 Belvedere Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lone Tree
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

10315 Belvedere Lane, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
parking
playground
garage
Come check out this beautiful and spacious townhouse in the Ridgegate community. This living room has hardwood flooring, open and expansive ceiling, recessed lighting and a gas fireplace. Three large windows allow light to flood into the property. Up a short flight is a bonus office space, playroom, game room or reading area. There is a powder room connected to the living room area.

The kitchen has tile flooring, tons of cabinet space and granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher. Connected to the kitchen is a dining area with a balcony patio.
Up the stairs you will find your Master Bedroom waiting for you. This room has ample space, taller Tray ceilings, BRAND NEW plush carpeting, double door entry, sitting area. The topper is this unit has a walk-out balcony with absolutely amazing views over Lone Tree and over the Bluffs. The master bath has a large walk-in closet, soaker tub and glass shower with dual vanity.

The second bedroom also include new carpets, walk-in closet and its own FULL bath with tub.
This home is available TODAY, so donï¿½??t wait. You can book a showing today on your schedule.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease

This neighborhood is ideally situated. It is close to everything happening in Lone Tree. Tons of shops and restaraunts at Lincoln Commons at Ridgegate. Close to shopping, the Lincoln light rail station, I-25 and C-470 and E-470. Close to Charles Schaub and Skyridge and Lone Tree Performing Arts Center. Right next to a park and playground, the Rec Center and hiking trails at the Bluffs. This is the spot to be.
This unit has a front porch with a view overlooking the park and a 2-Car attached garage. Ample street parking is also available.
Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash, Recycling) // $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees, Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy) / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution /
This property is only presented by and leased by PMI Elevation. Property Management services provided by Landlord. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/10315-BELVEDERE-LANE-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available TODAY!!!

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, No LARGE Breeds

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]

Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo

Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)

Complete all of the Required Information

Hit Submit

Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application

Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

More Information:

Income Requirements:

Minimum of three times the rent charged on the residence with Verifiable Proof of Income (Min. 2 months of paystubs or 2 years of tax returns if self-employed/1099 or Offer Letter for Future Employment).

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

ONE FULL Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: 12-Month Minimum

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10315 Belvedere Ln have any available units?
10315 Belvedere Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10315 Belvedere Ln have?
Some of 10315 Belvedere Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10315 Belvedere Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10315 Belvedere Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10315 Belvedere Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10315 Belvedere Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10315 Belvedere Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10315 Belvedere Ln offers parking.
Does 10315 Belvedere Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10315 Belvedere Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10315 Belvedere Ln have a pool?
No, 10315 Belvedere Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10315 Belvedere Ln have accessible units?
No, 10315 Belvedere Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10315 Belvedere Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10315 Belvedere Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way
Lone Tree, CO 80124
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Similar Pages

Lone Tree 1 BedroomsLone Tree 2 Bedrooms
Lone Tree Apartments with BalconyLone Tree Apartments with Pool
Lone Tree Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO
Commerce City, COJohnstown, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs