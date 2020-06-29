10312 Bellwether Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, move in ready tonwhouse in RidgeGate, Lone Tree. This 2 bed and 2.5 bath home has everything you need! Open floor plan with large kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Great natural light in every room! The large master bedroom includes a huge master closet and on suite bathroom. The second bedroom is a good size and washer/dryer is conveniently on same floor as the bedrooms. Included is an attached 2 car garage, fireplace, balcony and covered patio. This home is situated on a park-like setting with a huge green space outside the front door.



Features:

-stainless steel appliances

-attached 2 car garage

-washer/dryer

-open floor plan

-water and trash Included



Lone Tree is highly sought because of its proximity to light rail, restaurants, Park Meadows mall, Bluffs hiking and biking trails, Recreation Center, Lone Tree Performing Arts Center and large employers like Charles Schwab



Will consider 1 small or medium dog with $350 pet deposit. NO cats.



For a showing, please contact Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or dillon@newagere.com



