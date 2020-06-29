All apartments in Lone Tree
Find more places like 10312 Bellwether Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
10312 Bellwether Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

10312 Bellwether Ln

10312 Bellwether Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lone Tree
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

10312 Bellwether Lane, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---DON'T MISS OUT! WON'T LAST LONG!---

---AVAILABLE NOW!!---

Beautiful, move in ready tonwhouse in RidgeGate, Lone Tree. This 2 bed and 2.5 bath home has everything you need! Open floor plan with large kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Great natural light in every room! The large master bedroom includes a huge master closet and on suite bathroom. The second bedroom is a good size and washer/dryer is conveniently on same floor as the bedrooms. Included is an attached 2 car garage, fireplace, balcony and covered patio. This home is situated on a park-like setting with a huge green space outside the front door.

Features:
-stainless steel appliances
-attached 2 car garage
-washer/dryer
-open floor plan
-water and trash Included

Lone Tree is highly sought because of its proximity to light rail, restaurants, Park Meadows mall, Bluffs hiking and biking trails, Recreation Center, Lone Tree Performing Arts Center and large employers like Charles Schwab

Will consider 1 small or medium dog with $350 pet deposit. NO cats.

For a showing, please contact Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or dillon@newagere.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10312 Bellwether Ln have any available units?
10312 Bellwether Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10312 Bellwether Ln have?
Some of 10312 Bellwether Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10312 Bellwether Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10312 Bellwether Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10312 Bellwether Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10312 Bellwether Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 10312 Bellwether Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10312 Bellwether Ln offers parking.
Does 10312 Bellwether Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10312 Bellwether Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10312 Bellwether Ln have a pool?
No, 10312 Bellwether Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10312 Bellwether Ln have accessible units?
No, 10312 Bellwether Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10312 Bellwether Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10312 Bellwether Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way
Lone Tree, CO 80124
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Similar Pages

Lone Tree 1 BedroomsLone Tree 2 Bedrooms
Lone Tree Apartments with BalconyLone Tree Apartments with Pool
Lone Tree Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO
Commerce City, COJohnstown, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs