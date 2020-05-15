All apartments in Lone Tree
10126 Belvedere Loop

10126 Belvedere Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10126 Belvedere, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Executive Townhouse with Main Floor Master Suite - Property Id: 66070

Beautiful two story townhome with MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE within walking distance to the Lone Tree Recreation Center is available now. As you enter you'll find the family room with fireplace, laundry room with washer and dryer, powder room, kitchen with SS and Granite plus the Master Suite with walk in shower and large walk in closet. Upstairs has two bedrooms, full bathroom and loft area totaling 1878SF plus an unfinished basement. Features include laminate wood floors in the kitchen and entry, central air, private/fenced courtyard area, two car attached garage and more. This Townhouse faces north to the green area and east to the open space, arguably the best location in the entire community. RidgeGate is close to the Lone Tree Arts Center, Douglas County Library, world class dining, Sky Ridge Medical, Charles Schwaab Center, light rail and Park Meadows Mall. HOA fees and access to the Lone Tree Recreation center are included in the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66070
Property Id 66070

(RLNE4850432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10126 Belvedere Loop have any available units?
10126 Belvedere Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10126 Belvedere Loop have?
Some of 10126 Belvedere Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10126 Belvedere Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10126 Belvedere Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10126 Belvedere Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 10126 Belvedere Loop is pet friendly.
Does 10126 Belvedere Loop offer parking?
Yes, 10126 Belvedere Loop offers parking.
Does 10126 Belvedere Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10126 Belvedere Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10126 Belvedere Loop have a pool?
No, 10126 Belvedere Loop does not have a pool.
Does 10126 Belvedere Loop have accessible units?
No, 10126 Belvedere Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10126 Belvedere Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10126 Belvedere Loop has units with dishwashers.
