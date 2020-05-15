10126 Belvedere Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Executive Townhouse with Main Floor Master Suite - Property Id: 66070



Beautiful two story townhome with MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE within walking distance to the Lone Tree Recreation Center is available now. As you enter you'll find the family room with fireplace, laundry room with washer and dryer, powder room, kitchen with SS and Granite plus the Master Suite with walk in shower and large walk in closet. Upstairs has two bedrooms, full bathroom and loft area totaling 1878SF plus an unfinished basement. Features include laminate wood floors in the kitchen and entry, central air, private/fenced courtyard area, two car attached garage and more. This Townhouse faces north to the green area and east to the open space, arguably the best location in the entire community. RidgeGate is close to the Lone Tree Arts Center, Douglas County Library, world class dining, Sky Ridge Medical, Charles Schwaab Center, light rail and Park Meadows Mall. HOA fees and access to the Lone Tree Recreation center are included in the rent.

Property Id 66070



