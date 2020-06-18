10059 Town Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

This beautiful like new townhome built in 2018 has everything you need. The main level has a large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, solid granite countertops, and lots of cabinet space for storage. The main level also includes a nice size dining area, spacious living room, half bath, and a great balcony for summer evening barbeques. As you make your way upstairs you will find the master bedroom and bathroom, an additional bedroom with attached full bathroom. This home also includes washer / dryer and a 2 car attached garage. Great location in the center of Lone Tree, very easy walk to restaurants, shopping and more. Very low utilities (Solar Panels), Internet included! You'll love the layout, upgrades and convenience! MAKE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE 3D TOUR TO THE RIGHT.