Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

10059 Town Ridge Lane

10059 Town Ridge Lane · (303) 600-8383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lone Tree
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments under $1,600
Location

10059 Town Ridge Lane, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This beautiful like new townhome built in 2018 has everything you need. The main level has a large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, solid granite countertops, and lots of cabinet space for storage. The main level also includes a nice size dining area, spacious living room, half bath, and a great balcony for summer evening barbeques. As you make your way upstairs you will find the master bedroom and bathroom, an additional bedroom with attached full bathroom. This home also includes washer / dryer and a 2 car attached garage. Great location in the center of Lone Tree, very easy walk to restaurants, shopping and more. Very low utilities (Solar Panels), Internet included! You'll love the layout, upgrades and convenience! MAKE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE 3D TOUR TO THE RIGHT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10059 Town Ridge Lane have any available units?
10059 Town Ridge Lane has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10059 Town Ridge Lane have?
Some of 10059 Town Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10059 Town Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10059 Town Ridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10059 Town Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10059 Town Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 10059 Town Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10059 Town Ridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 10059 Town Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10059 Town Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10059 Town Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10059 Town Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 10059 Town Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 10059 Town Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10059 Town Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10059 Town Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
