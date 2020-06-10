All apartments in Lafayette
990 Sparta Drive
990 Sparta Drive

990 Sparta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

990 Sparta Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Lafayette Home Near Waneka Lake- Available Now! - This ideally located 5 bed/4 bath home backs to a greenbelt waking distance from Waneka Lake. The home boasts a large fenced backyard with mature landscaping and a stamped concrete patio. Plenty of outdoor living space.

Enjoy the large living and dining area on the main floor, and an enormous finished basement with private bath. All bedrooms are on the second level, and french doors welcome you to an office/bedroom at the top of the stairs.

An ideal location in Lafayette, this home is walking/biking distance to local BVSD schools- Lafayette Elementary, Angevine Middle School and Centaurus High School. Quick bike ride to old town Lafayette and great restaurants like The Post, Community and Tangerine. Just across the street to the trail up to beautiful Waneka Lake and Isabelle Farm.

Unbelievable amount of square footage for price.
Nearby grocery stores include King Soopers, Sprouts, and Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers. Easy access to public transportation.

Boulder Valley School District

(RLNE4684391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Sparta Drive have any available units?
990 Sparta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 990 Sparta Drive have?
Some of 990 Sparta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 Sparta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
990 Sparta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Sparta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 Sparta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 990 Sparta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 990 Sparta Drive offers parking.
Does 990 Sparta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 990 Sparta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Sparta Drive have a pool?
No, 990 Sparta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 990 Sparta Drive have accessible units?
No, 990 Sparta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Sparta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 990 Sparta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 990 Sparta Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 990 Sparta Drive has units with air conditioning.
