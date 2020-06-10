990 Sparta Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Spacious Lafayette Home Near Waneka Lake- Available Now! - This ideally located 5 bed/4 bath home backs to a greenbelt waking distance from Waneka Lake. The home boasts a large fenced backyard with mature landscaping and a stamped concrete patio. Plenty of outdoor living space.



Enjoy the large living and dining area on the main floor, and an enormous finished basement with private bath. All bedrooms are on the second level, and french doors welcome you to an office/bedroom at the top of the stairs.



An ideal location in Lafayette, this home is walking/biking distance to local BVSD schools- Lafayette Elementary, Angevine Middle School and Centaurus High School. Quick bike ride to old town Lafayette and great restaurants like The Post, Community and Tangerine. Just across the street to the trail up to beautiful Waneka Lake and Isabelle Farm.



Unbelievable amount of square footage for price.

Nearby grocery stores include King Soopers, Sprouts, and Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers. Easy access to public transportation.



Boulder Valley School District



