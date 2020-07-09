965 Vetch Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Four Bedroom Home For Rent In Beacon Hill In Lafayette - 4 Bedroom 3 bath 2200 square feet house in Lafayette's Beacon Hill neighborhood with fully fenced backyard and storage shed and bonus room in basement. Fully finished. Very good condition. 2 car attached garage. Near bus stop and shopping. Quiet neighborhood.



(RLNE4305894)