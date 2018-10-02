All apartments in Lafayette
794 W. Cleveland Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

794 W. Cleveland Circle

794 West Cleveland Circle · (720) 583-4369
Location

794 West Cleveland Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 794 W. Cleveland Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
794 W. Cleveland Circle Available 08/01/20 2BR/2BA Townhome Lafayette - This lovely 4-level, 2 bedroom/1.75 bathroom Town Home located near small town on S. Public Road in Lafayette. This home features a carport, small outside storage closet, washer & dryer, A/C & central heat. BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT TOWN HOME. The bedrooms are set on 2 separate floors, each with their own bathroom for added privacy. South facing deck and open yard into a playground. Close walk to shopping, downtown, library, elementary school and Waneka lake.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Pets Allowed. Pet Deposit Required.
No Smoking.
No Section 8.

(RLNE4181257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 794 W. Cleveland Circle have any available units?
794 W. Cleveland Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 794 W. Cleveland Circle have?
Some of 794 W. Cleveland Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 794 W. Cleveland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
794 W. Cleveland Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 794 W. Cleveland Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 794 W. Cleveland Circle is pet friendly.
Does 794 W. Cleveland Circle offer parking?
Yes, 794 W. Cleveland Circle does offer parking.
Does 794 W. Cleveland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 794 W. Cleveland Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 794 W. Cleveland Circle have a pool?
No, 794 W. Cleveland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 794 W. Cleveland Circle have accessible units?
No, 794 W. Cleveland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 794 W. Cleveland Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 794 W. Cleveland Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 794 W. Cleveland Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 794 W. Cleveland Circle has units with air conditioning.
