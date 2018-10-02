Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking playground

794 W. Cleveland Circle Available 08/01/20 2BR/2BA Townhome Lafayette - This lovely 4-level, 2 bedroom/1.75 bathroom Town Home located near small town on S. Public Road in Lafayette. This home features a carport, small outside storage closet, washer & dryer, A/C & central heat. BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT TOWN HOME. The bedrooms are set on 2 separate floors, each with their own bathroom for added privacy. South facing deck and open yard into a playground. Close walk to shopping, downtown, library, elementary school and Waneka lake.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Pets Allowed. Pet Deposit Required.

No Smoking.

No Section 8.



