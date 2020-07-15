200 Mercator

Amenities

Modern Waneka Lake 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Pretty Home in Lafayette! - Modern 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch-style home with Full Finished Basement. Vaulted Ceilings, Lots of Large Windows and Light, Hardwood Floors and Carpeting.



3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the Main Level, with 1 Large Bedroom and another nice 3/4 bath on the Basement Level! Family Room or Media Room in Basement, as well. Basement rooms have a large, escapable window, bringing in nice light.



Modern Kitchen with Vaulted Ceilings and Hardwood Floors, with eat-in Kitchen dining area, PLUS a large Formal Dining Room with nice hardwood floors and Lots of Light!



Beautiful very LARGE Master Bedroom Suite with vaulted ceilings, private bath, and large walk-in closet!



Washer/dryer, two-car garage, fenced yard, large deck, gas forced air heat and air conditioning.



Brand new carpet to be installed on Main Level this week!



Walking distance to Waneka Lake Park! Close to Shopping, Schools, Parks and Indian Peaks Gold Course!



For more information or to arrange a showing, please call us at 303-442-7663, or email us at bretenantissues@gmail.com



