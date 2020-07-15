All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

200 Mercator

200 Mercator Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

200 Mercator Avenue, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Modern Waneka Lake 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Pretty Home in Lafayette! - Modern 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch-style home with Full Finished Basement. Vaulted Ceilings, Lots of Large Windows and Light, Hardwood Floors and Carpeting.

3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the Main Level, with 1 Large Bedroom and another nice 3/4 bath on the Basement Level! Family Room or Media Room in Basement, as well. Basement rooms have a large, escapable window, bringing in nice light.

Modern Kitchen with Vaulted Ceilings and Hardwood Floors, with eat-in Kitchen dining area, PLUS a large Formal Dining Room with nice hardwood floors and Lots of Light!

Beautiful very LARGE Master Bedroom Suite with vaulted ceilings, private bath, and large walk-in closet!

Washer/dryer, two-car garage, fenced yard, large deck, gas forced air heat and air conditioning.

Brand new carpet to be installed on Main Level this week!

Walking distance to Waneka Lake Park! Close to Shopping, Schools, Parks and Indian Peaks Gold Course!

For more information or to arrange a showing, please call us at 303-442-7663, or email us at bretenantissues@gmail.com

(RLNE5051825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Mercator have any available units?
200 Mercator doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 200 Mercator have?
Some of 200 Mercator's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Mercator currently offering any rent specials?
200 Mercator is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Mercator pet-friendly?
No, 200 Mercator is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 200 Mercator offer parking?
Yes, 200 Mercator offers parking.
Does 200 Mercator have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Mercator offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Mercator have a pool?
No, 200 Mercator does not have a pool.
Does 200 Mercator have accessible units?
No, 200 Mercator does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Mercator have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Mercator does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Mercator have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Mercator has units with air conditioning.
