Ken Caryl, CO
Stony Creek Condo
Stony Creek Condo

6755 South Field Street · No Longer Available
Location

6755 South Field Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Stony Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful top level unit in the Stony Creek community. Vaulted ceilings throughout make this condo feel bright and spacious. Unit includes washer and dryer as well as a private balcony to relax and unwind. Call today to schedule your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stony Creek Condo have any available units?
Stony Creek Condo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does Stony Creek Condo have?
Some of Stony Creek Condo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stony Creek Condo currently offering any rent specials?
Stony Creek Condo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stony Creek Condo pet-friendly?
No, Stony Creek Condo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does Stony Creek Condo offer parking?
No, Stony Creek Condo does not offer parking.
Does Stony Creek Condo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stony Creek Condo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stony Creek Condo have a pool?
No, Stony Creek Condo does not have a pool.
Does Stony Creek Condo have accessible units?
No, Stony Creek Condo does not have accessible units.
Does Stony Creek Condo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stony Creek Condo has units with dishwashers.
Does Stony Creek Condo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stony Creek Condo has units with air conditioning.
