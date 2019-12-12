6755 South Field Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80128 Stony Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful top level unit in the Stony Creek community. Vaulted ceilings throughout make this condo feel bright and spacious. Unit includes washer and dryer as well as a private balcony to relax and unwind. Call today to schedule your viewing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Stony Creek Condo have any available units?
Stony Creek Condo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does Stony Creek Condo have?
Some of Stony Creek Condo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stony Creek Condo currently offering any rent specials?
Stony Creek Condo is not currently offering any rent specials.