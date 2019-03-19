9650 W Chatfield Ave Unit G

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2 bed/1.5 bath townhome - Available 03/01/2018! This lovely townhome is the perfect place to call home with neutral paint & carpet. The main floor living area is cozy and the kitchen has an additional pantry for storage and 1/2 a bath. This townhome also includes a small fenced in back patio and small additional storage closet.

Two bedrooms upstairs have ample closet space and share a full bathroom with a stackable laundry closet. The 2nd bedroom could double as an office as it opens to the stairwell.

Great Schools! Mortensen Junior, Falcon Bluffs, Chatfield

This quiet townhome is close to major transportation, grocery stores, shopping and dining and parks.

HOA includes a clubhouse and pool for summer use.

No neighbors above you or below you.

1 reserved parking space plus additional guest and street parking.

12 month lease minimum

No smoking of any kind please

1st and security deposit to move in

Pets may be allowed with $400.00 deposit. Please inquire.

$40 application fee per lease signer

Gas/Electric not included

This unit is currently occupied. Please allow 24 hours notice for showings.

Call for a showing today!



(RLNE3797169)