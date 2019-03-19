9650 W Chatfield Ave Unit G

All apartments in Ken Caryl
9650 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2 bed/1.5 bath townhome - Available 03/01/2018! This lovely townhome is the perfect place to call home with neutral paint & carpet. The main floor living area is cozy and the kitchen has an additional pantry for storage and 1/2 a bath. This townhome also includes a small fenced in back patio and small additional storage closet.
Two bedrooms upstairs have ample closet space and share a full bathroom with a stackable laundry closet. The 2nd bedroom could double as an office as it opens to the stairwell.
Great Schools! Mortensen Junior, Falcon Bluffs, Chatfield
This quiet townhome is close to major transportation, grocery stores, shopping and dining and parks.
HOA includes a clubhouse and pool for summer use.
No neighbors above you or below you.
1 reserved parking space plus additional guest and street parking.
12 month lease minimum
No smoking of any kind please
1st and security deposit to move in
Pets may be allowed with $400.00 deposit. Please inquire.
$40 application fee per lease signer
Gas/Electric not included
This unit is currently occupied. Please allow 24 hours notice for showings.
Call for a showing today!

(RLNE3797169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

