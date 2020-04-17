All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated April 17 2020

9622 West Coco Circle

9622 West Coco Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9622 West Coco Circle, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 997 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and an extra storage closet. Parking for this property is off street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, community pool, clubhouse, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Dakota Station Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Texas Roadhouse, Noodles and Company, King Soopers, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.

Nearby schools include Mortensen Elementary School, Falcon Bluffs Middle School, and Chatfield Senior High School.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9622 West Coco Circle have any available units?
9622 West Coco Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9622 West Coco Circle have?
Some of 9622 West Coco Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9622 West Coco Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9622 West Coco Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9622 West Coco Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9622 West Coco Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9622 West Coco Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9622 West Coco Circle offers parking.
Does 9622 West Coco Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9622 West Coco Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9622 West Coco Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9622 West Coco Circle has a pool.
Does 9622 West Coco Circle have accessible units?
No, 9622 West Coco Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9622 West Coco Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9622 West Coco Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9622 West Coco Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9622 West Coco Circle has units with air conditioning.

