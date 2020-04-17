9622 West Coco Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 997 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and an extra storage closet. Parking for this property is off street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, community pool, clubhouse, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Dakota Station Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Texas Roadhouse, Noodles and Company, King Soopers, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Mortensen Elementary School, Falcon Bluffs Middle School, and Chatfield Senior High School.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



