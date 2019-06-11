All apartments in Ken Caryl
Home
/
Ken Caryl, CO
/
9568 W San Juan Cir #206
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

9568 W San Juan Cir #206

9568 West San Juan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9568 West San Juan Circle, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
9568 W San Juan Cir #206 Available 06/15/19 Evolve Real Estate: Condo with a View! Available June 15. - This condo is available June 15.

Enjoy the beautiful panoramic mountain views from your huge covered deck backing to open space. You won't be disappointed in this spacious 1 bedroom unit. Tall ceilings make this condo even more airy and bright.

The open concept living space has an area for an office, living room with gas log fireplace, cozy dining room with adjoining kitchen. Large storage closet with laundry hook ups are very useful.

The bedroom also has panoramic mountain views and a large walk-in closet. The bathroom has recently been remodeled and is very large and bright.

To schedule a private showing please email or text. For more listings, please visit our website at www.evolvedenver.com

(RLNE3307038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

