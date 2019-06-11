Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

9568 W San Juan Cir #206 Available 06/15/19 Evolve Real Estate: Condo with a View! Available June 15. - This condo is available June 15.



Enjoy the beautiful panoramic mountain views from your huge covered deck backing to open space. You won't be disappointed in this spacious 1 bedroom unit. Tall ceilings make this condo even more airy and bright.



The open concept living space has an area for an office, living room with gas log fireplace, cozy dining room with adjoining kitchen. Large storage closet with laundry hook ups are very useful.



The bedroom also has panoramic mountain views and a large walk-in closet. The bathroom has recently been remodeled and is very large and bright.



To schedule a private showing please email or text. For more listings, please visit our website at www.evolvedenver.com



(RLNE3307038)