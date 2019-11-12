9362 W Coal Mine Ave

Amenities

This lovely 3 BDR and 2 Bath single family is in a quiet area of Stony Creek. It has vaulted ceilings and skylights for tons of natural light. You have a private side entry with easy garage front access. As you enter there is a lovely dining space that opens to a living room with a wood fireplace. The galley kitchen has tons of storage and a large pantry. The main is an open floor plan and all rooms are connected. There is a sliding door that opens to a private back patio. The backyard is easy maintenance and is a nice size to enjoy. Upstairs are the master suite and 2 additional large bedrooms. The bathrooms are spacious. Natural light flows throughout. The HOA is paid by owner and it takes care of all front yard maintenance including sprinkler system. The basement is unfinished and has shelving for tons of storage space. The washer/dryer is included. This house has easy access to everything on the Southwest side of the Metro area.