9362 West Coal Mine Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128 Stony Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 3 BDR and 2 Bath single family is in a quiet area of Stony Creek. It has vaulted ceilings and skylights for tons of natural light. You have a private side entry with easy garage front access. As you enter there is a lovely dining space that opens to a living room with a wood fireplace. The galley kitchen has tons of storage and a large pantry. The main is an open floor plan and all rooms are connected. There is a sliding door that opens to a private back patio. The backyard is easy maintenance and is a nice size to enjoy. Upstairs are the master suite and 2 additional large bedrooms. The bathrooms are spacious. Natural light flows throughout. The HOA is paid by owner and it takes care of all front yard maintenance including sprinkler system. The basement is unfinished and has shelving for tons of storage space. The washer/dryer is included. This house has easy access to everything on the Southwest side of the Metro area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9362 W Coal Mine Ave have any available units?
9362 W Coal Mine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9362 W Coal Mine Ave have?
Some of 9362 W Coal Mine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9362 W Coal Mine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9362 W Coal Mine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9362 W Coal Mine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9362 W Coal Mine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9362 W Coal Mine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9362 W Coal Mine Ave offers parking.
Does 9362 W Coal Mine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9362 W Coal Mine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9362 W Coal Mine Ave have a pool?
No, 9362 W Coal Mine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9362 W Coal Mine Ave have accessible units?
No, 9362 W Coal Mine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9362 W Coal Mine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9362 W Coal Mine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9362 W Coal Mine Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9362 W Coal Mine Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)