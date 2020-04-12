All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated April 12 2020 at 4:35 AM

9196 W Maplewood Ave

9196 West Maplewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9196 West Maplewood Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80123
Kipling Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three bedrooms and two full baths, including a spacious master bedroom with a shared master bath. Nice open kitchen freshly painted cabinets. Great storage throughout, plus an attached 2-car garage. Large privacy fenced backyard where you can enjoy the outdoors from the deck. Great location with easy access to wonderful parks, trails, shopping, restaurants and Southwest Plaza Mall. Easy access to C470 and the front range mountains.

Dog Friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.

Amenities: A/C, Sprinkler System

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9196 W Maplewood Ave have any available units?
9196 W Maplewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9196 W Maplewood Ave have?
Some of 9196 W Maplewood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9196 W Maplewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9196 W Maplewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9196 W Maplewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9196 W Maplewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9196 W Maplewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9196 W Maplewood Ave offers parking.
Does 9196 W Maplewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9196 W Maplewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9196 W Maplewood Ave have a pool?
No, 9196 W Maplewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9196 W Maplewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 9196 W Maplewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9196 W Maplewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9196 W Maplewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9196 W Maplewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9196 W Maplewood Ave has units with air conditioning.

