8412 S Holland Ct 302

This condo is located in Littleton in the well-maintained complex of Redstone Ridge. It features nice natural lighting and a great layout with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on opposite sides of the unit. This home offers a gas fireplace in the living room, a dining area adjacent to the fully applianced kitchen and a private covered deck/balcony with nice views. Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, attached bathroom and extra space for a desk. In-unit washer and dryer. Storage closets throughout. This penthouse level home is an end unit and offers privacy. Single car detached garage included! Beautiful on-site community pool, clubhouse, hot tub and fitness center. Sewer, trash, and water included in rent. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, area schools and easy access to C470, the mountains and Chatfield State Park. Walking path right next to the building. A well-behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit.



Features at a glance:

-Third level unit

-Balcony

-Laminate plank flooring

-Carpet flooring

-Formica countertops

-Walk-in closet

-On-site community pool and fitness center

-Gas Fireplace

-Approximately 1134 square feet

-Year built 2002



Appliances included:

-Microwave

-Stove

-Refrigerator

-Dishwasher

-Washer

-Dryer



Pets:

-Pets considered with additional deposit

-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet

-No aggressive breeds.



Leasing information:

-Contract type: The lease cycle goes through July and renewal for 12 months is an option.

-Utilities paid by the owner: HOA, water, sewer, trash,

-Utilities paid by the tenants: Electric, Gas and all others.



Nearby Schools in Littleton:

Mortensen Elementary

Falcon Bluffs Middle

Chatfield High



-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Licensed in the State of Colorado



Equal Housing Opportunity



