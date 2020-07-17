All apartments in Ken Caryl
Location

8412 South Holland Court, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8412 S Holland Ct 302 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Private Ken Caryl 2 Bedroom Condo with Garage! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2066835?source=marketing

This condo is located in Littleton in the well-maintained complex of Redstone Ridge. It features nice natural lighting and a great layout with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on opposite sides of the unit. This home offers a gas fireplace in the living room, a dining area adjacent to the fully applianced kitchen and a private covered deck/balcony with nice views. Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, attached bathroom and extra space for a desk. In-unit washer and dryer. Storage closets throughout. This penthouse level home is an end unit and offers privacy. Single car detached garage included! Beautiful on-site community pool, clubhouse, hot tub and fitness center. Sewer, trash, and water included in rent. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, area schools and easy access to C470, the mountains and Chatfield State Park. Walking path right next to the building. A well-behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit.

Features at a glance:
-Third level unit
-Balcony
-Laminate plank flooring
-Carpet flooring
-Formica countertops
-Walk-in closet
-On-site community pool and fitness center
-Gas Fireplace
-Approximately 1134 square feet
-Year built 2002

Appliances included:
-Microwave
-Stove
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Washer
-Dryer

Pets:
-Pets considered with additional deposit
-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet
-No aggressive breeds.

Leasing information:
-Contract type: The lease cycle goes through July and renewal for 12 months is an option.
-Utilities paid by the owner: HOA, water, sewer, trash,
-Utilities paid by the tenants: Electric, Gas and all others.

Nearby Schools in Littleton:
Mortensen Elementary
Falcon Bluffs Middle
Chatfield High

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Licensed in the State of Colorado

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5194849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

