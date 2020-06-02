8369 S Independence Cir 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub internet access

Unit 202 Available 06/08/20 Spacious Condo, Gorgeous Views at the Foothills - Property Id: 223031



Beautiful, fully furnished, modern condo with an open floor plan. Pristinely maintained and newly renovated. New flooring throughout. Cozy Condo beneath the foothills. Convenient Shopping abounds. You'll quiet mornings on the balcony with warm coffee, lounging by the pool after a workout in the gym, and walking the beautiful scenic trails leading directly from the doorstep. It is perfect for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families (with kids).

No Dogs Allowed



