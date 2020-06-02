All apartments in Ken Caryl
8369 S Independence Cir 202

8369 South Independence Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8369 South Independence Circle, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
Unit 202 Available 06/08/20 Spacious Condo, Gorgeous Views at the Foothills - Property Id: 223031

Beautiful, fully furnished, modern condo with an open floor plan. Pristinely maintained and newly renovated. New flooring throughout. Cozy Condo beneath the foothills. Convenient Shopping abounds. You'll quiet mornings on the balcony with warm coffee, lounging by the pool after a workout in the gym, and walking the beautiful scenic trails leading directly from the doorstep. It is perfect for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families (with kids).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223031
Property Id 223031

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5760685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8369 S Independence Cir 202 have any available units?
8369 S Independence Cir 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 8369 S Independence Cir 202 have?
Some of 8369 S Independence Cir 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8369 S Independence Cir 202 currently offering any rent specials?
8369 S Independence Cir 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8369 S Independence Cir 202 pet-friendly?
No, 8369 S Independence Cir 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 8369 S Independence Cir 202 offer parking?
No, 8369 S Independence Cir 202 does not offer parking.
Does 8369 S Independence Cir 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8369 S Independence Cir 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8369 S Independence Cir 202 have a pool?
Yes, 8369 S Independence Cir 202 has a pool.
Does 8369 S Independence Cir 202 have accessible units?
No, 8369 S Independence Cir 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 8369 S Independence Cir 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8369 S Independence Cir 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8369 S Independence Cir 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8369 S Independence Cir 202 does not have units with air conditioning.

