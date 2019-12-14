7499 S Quail Cir., #1035

Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in Ken Caryl community with AC & Community Pool - Available for a flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This large 1 bedroom condo has lots of space and great amenities. The kitchen opens to the living room and has a dishwasher, microwave, and a ice-maker/water dispenser in the refrigerator. A large private balcony is accessed through the living room. There is a full size washer and dryer in the home. Central AC will keep you cool in the heat of summer. The bedroom has a walk in closet.



As a member of the Fallingwater Community you will have access to an outdoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, and clubhouse. Within walking distance youll find shopping, restaurants, and trails. The Ken Caryl Sledding Hill is just a mile away. There are parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, and ponds near by as well. There is convenient access to E-470.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, and Community Amenities will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.



Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.



Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details). If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.



Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



