7499 S Quail Cir., #1035
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

7499 S Quail Cir., #1035

7499 South Quail Court · No Longer Available
Location

7499 South Quail Court, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Fallingwater Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in Ken Caryl community with AC & Community Pool - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This large 1 bedroom condo has lots of space and great amenities. The kitchen opens to the living room and has a dishwasher, microwave, and a ice-maker/water dispenser in the refrigerator. A large private balcony is accessed through the living room. There is a full size washer and dryer in the home. Central AC will keep you cool in the heat of summer. The bedroom has a walk in closet.

As a member of the Fallingwater Community you will have access to an outdoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, and clubhouse. Within walking distance youll find shopping, restaurants, and trails. The Ken Caryl Sledding Hill is just a mile away. There are parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, and ponds near by as well. There is convenient access to E-470.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, and Community Amenities will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details). If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5328866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

