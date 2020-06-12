/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
45 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Johnstown, CO
Last updated June 12 at 09:52am
24 Units Available
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1105 sqft
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
29 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Results within 1 mile of Johnstown
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1178 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Results within 5 miles of Johnstown
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mountain View
26 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Southeast Loveland
3 Units Available
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1078 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
968 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Downtown Loveland
25 Units Available
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Loveland
5 Units Available
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
East Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
1180 E 3rd St
1180 East 3rd Street, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1632 sqft
This is a very clean and updated townhouse. Newer kitchen appliances, newer carpet, and large unfinished basement. Ready to lease immediately. Pets considered.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2155 Grays Peak Drive #202
2155 Grays Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom upper condo in desirable Highplains Village. This is the perfect place to call home, close to the I-25/34 Corridor, shopping, dining, and movie theatre. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849210)
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
4775 Hahns Peak #204
4775 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
4775 Hahns Peak #204 Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Loveland - Centerra! Great Location for Commuters! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *Type/Style: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
4675 Hahns Peak #101
4675 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
4675 Hahns Peak #101 Available 08/19/20 MUST SEE 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in the Lakeshore at Centerra! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 2 Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms -Built 2003 -1010 sqft -Lease:
Results within 10 miles of Johnstown
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
29 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1042 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
9 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
117 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
Patio-style apartments in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include concierge service, pool, hot tub and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1035 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northeast Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1043 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
19 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
