All apartments in Johnstown
Find more places like 3807 Arrowwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnstown, CO
/
3807 Arrowwood Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3807 Arrowwood Ln

3807 Arrowwood Lane · (970) 215-3167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Johnstown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3807 Arrowwood Lane, Johnstown, CO 80534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2100 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2-story in Thompson River Ranch - Property Id: 303378

Beautiful 2-story in Thompson River Ranch. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage & unfinished basement. Upgraded kitchen boasts granite, 42" cabinets with roll out shelves & SS appliances. Beautiful wood look laminate in living room, kitchen & family room. Family room includes gas fireplace for cold winter nights. The fenced back yard includes a patio great for a BBQ and entertaining guests.

Just off I-25 with easy access to Centerra's shopping and dining, easy commute to Ft. Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Longmont, Boulder and Denver only 45 minutes away!
This community is in the R2-J School District, with close proximity to New Vision Charter School and offers a community pool, park, amphitheater, and more!

Good credit 680 or higher, Income 3 times the amount of rent, Good rental references or Home Owner, pass a criminal background check. All requirements will be verified.

$2100 deposit with 1 year lease. Each pet needs $300 deposit, $40/month/pet rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3807-arrowwood-ln-johnstown-co/303378
Property Id 303378

(RLNE5957698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 Arrowwood Ln have any available units?
3807 Arrowwood Ln has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3807 Arrowwood Ln have?
Some of 3807 Arrowwood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 Arrowwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Arrowwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Arrowwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3807 Arrowwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnstown.
Does 3807 Arrowwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3807 Arrowwood Ln offers parking.
Does 3807 Arrowwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Arrowwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Arrowwood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3807 Arrowwood Ln has a pool.
Does 3807 Arrowwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 3807 Arrowwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Arrowwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 Arrowwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3807 Arrowwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3807 Arrowwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3807 Arrowwood Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr
Johnstown, CO 80534
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Johnstown, CO 80534
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Johnstown, CO 80534

Similar Pages

Johnstown 2 BedroomsJohnstown 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Johnstown Apartments with BalconiesJohnstown Apartments with Gyms
Johnstown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COHolly Hills, CO
Applewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COGunbarrel, COWindsor, COShaw Heights, COCheyenne, WYErie, COEaton, COCherry Creek, CONiwot, COKen Caryl, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity