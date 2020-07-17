3807 Arrowwood Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2-story in Thompson River Ranch - Property Id: 303378



Beautiful 2-story in Thompson River Ranch. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage & unfinished basement. Upgraded kitchen boasts granite, 42" cabinets with roll out shelves & SS appliances. Beautiful wood look laminate in living room, kitchen & family room. Family room includes gas fireplace for cold winter nights. The fenced back yard includes a patio great for a BBQ and entertaining guests.



Just off I-25 with easy access to Centerra's shopping and dining, easy commute to Ft. Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Longmont, Boulder and Denver only 45 minutes away!

This community is in the R2-J School District, with close proximity to New Vision Charter School and offers a community pool, park, amphitheater, and more!



Good credit 680 or higher, Income 3 times the amount of rent, Good rental references or Home Owner, pass a criminal background check. All requirements will be verified.



$2100 deposit with 1 year lease. Each pet needs $300 deposit, $40/month/pet rent

