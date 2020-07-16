All apartments in Jefferson County
16022 Deer Ridge Drive

16022 Deer Ridge Drive · (720) 386-4736
Location

16022 Deer Ridge Drive, Jefferson County, CO 80465
Willow Springs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1790 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Beautiful 2+1 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath, 2 story townhome in Willow Springs community. 6 panel doors and stained woodwork throughout home. Decks located off of Dining Room and Master Bedroom. Master Bedroom also features a 5 piece master bath with jetted tub. Convenient laundry closet with washer and dryer included upstairs by the bedrooms. Finished basement with 10ft ceilings, including bathroom, non-conforming bedroom, and family room complete with wetbar and refrigerator. Great location behind the Hogback, 2.5 miles south of Red Rocks Park with easy access to C-470, Hwy 285 and metro transportation. Easy access to Red Rocks HOA private open space, Mt. Lindo Park, Mt. Falcon, Green Mountain and Bear Creek Lake Open Space. Call today to schedule a showing! Small dog permitted w/$300 Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16022 Deer Ridge Drive have any available units?
16022 Deer Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16022 Deer Ridge Drive have?
Some of 16022 Deer Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16022 Deer Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16022 Deer Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16022 Deer Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16022 Deer Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16022 Deer Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 16022 Deer Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16022 Deer Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16022 Deer Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16022 Deer Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16022 Deer Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 16022 Deer Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 16022 Deer Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16022 Deer Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16022 Deer Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16022 Deer Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16022 Deer Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
