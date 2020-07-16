16022 Deer Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator pool

Beautiful 2+1 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath, 2 story townhome in Willow Springs community. 6 panel doors and stained woodwork throughout home. Decks located off of Dining Room and Master Bedroom. Master Bedroom also features a 5 piece master bath with jetted tub. Convenient laundry closet with washer and dryer included upstairs by the bedrooms. Finished basement with 10ft ceilings, including bathroom, non-conforming bedroom, and family room complete with wetbar and refrigerator. Great location behind the Hogback, 2.5 miles south of Red Rocks Park with easy access to C-470, Hwy 285 and metro transportation. Easy access to Red Rocks HOA private open space, Mt. Lindo Park, Mt. Falcon, Green Mountain and Bear Creek Lake Open Space. Call today to schedule a showing! Small dog permitted w/$300 Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.