Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

10603 Van Gordon Way Available 06/01/20 Spacious, Open Floor Plan Home Backing to Greenbelt - Available June 1 - This bi level level home is 4 bed/2.5 bath located in the perfect location. On your upper level you have an open floor plan. Your living room has big windows as it leads into the dining room and a great open kitchen. You can enjoy the real wood cabinets with lots of counter space and natural light. Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are on the upper level along with the access to your big back yard. You have a wood walk out deck and extra patio space, which also backs up to the green belt!



The family room down stairs level has a beautiful exposed brick wood burning fireplace. The last bedroom and half bath are down stairs as well. You have a full size laundry room with extra storage you can enjoy. There is lots of natural light throughout the home with all the new windows. Enjoy the mature, natural landscaping and shaded yard. Walking trails are just on the other side of the fence. Shopping and good dining is close by. You are minutes away from Boulder or Downtown Denver.



Pets negotiable with deposit. Tenants pay all utilities.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen



