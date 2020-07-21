All apartments in Jefferson County
10603 Van Gordon Way
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

10603 Van Gordon Way

10603 Van Gordon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10603 Van Gordon Way, Jefferson County, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

10603 Van Gordon Way Available 06/01/20 Spacious, Open Floor Plan Home Backing to Greenbelt - Available June 1 - This bi level level home is 4 bed/2.5 bath located in the perfect location. On your upper level you have an open floor plan. Your living room has big windows as it leads into the dining room and a great open kitchen. You can enjoy the real wood cabinets with lots of counter space and natural light. Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are on the upper level along with the access to your big back yard. You have a wood walk out deck and extra patio space, which also backs up to the green belt!

The family room down stairs level has a beautiful exposed brick wood burning fireplace. The last bedroom and half bath are down stairs as well. You have a full size laundry room with extra storage you can enjoy. There is lots of natural light throughout the home with all the new windows. Enjoy the mature, natural landscaping and shaded yard. Walking trails are just on the other side of the fence. Shopping and good dining is close by. You are minutes away from Boulder or Downtown Denver.

Pets negotiable with deposit. Tenants pay all utilities.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5491572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10603 Van Gordon Way have any available units?
10603 Van Gordon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, CO.
What amenities does 10603 Van Gordon Way have?
Some of 10603 Van Gordon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10603 Van Gordon Way currently offering any rent specials?
10603 Van Gordon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10603 Van Gordon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10603 Van Gordon Way is pet friendly.
Does 10603 Van Gordon Way offer parking?
Yes, 10603 Van Gordon Way offers parking.
Does 10603 Van Gordon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10603 Van Gordon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10603 Van Gordon Way have a pool?
No, 10603 Van Gordon Way does not have a pool.
Does 10603 Van Gordon Way have accessible units?
No, 10603 Van Gordon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10603 Van Gordon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10603 Van Gordon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10603 Van Gordon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10603 Van Gordon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
