7857 Vallagio Lane

*** $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE IN !! ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 901949.



This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Vallagio at Inverness will welcome you with 1,987 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an oversized attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Willow Creek Park and Hunters Hill Park. Also nearby are Three Little Griddles, Quebec Village Shopping Center, Park Meadows Mall, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Willow Creek Elementary School, Campus Middle School, and Eagle Academy High School.



1 pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



