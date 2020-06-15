All apartments in Holly Hills
Last updated May 28 2019 at 11:59 PM

3112 South Monaco Circle

3112 S Monaco Cir · (303) 345-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3112 S Monaco Cir, Holly Hills, CO 80222
Hampden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Avail. June 15, 2019! High quality Ranch home in Holly Ridge neighborhood has 4BDR/3BA with multiple upgrades and renovations is ready for you to call it Home. This solid house has over 3,000 sqft of living space and a fully finished basement, two master suites, a large laundry room, 2-car garage, huge kitchen with all appliances, enormous fenced-in backyard with covered patio and sprinkler system as well as a fabulous location in Denver! Within Cherry Creek School district, and minutes from the highway, you will love this shady, quiet neighborhood close to diverse shopping, businesses, restaurants and parks galore! This home comes with a Living Room, Dining Room, Family room with Fireplace, craft/work room, storage shed, central AC, full-size washer & dryer, treadmill and negotiable furniture to stay. No pets preferred, but will consider on a case-by-case basis with appropriate fees. (Pet Deposit $250/pp + Pet Rent of $50/mo for first pet, $25/mo for others, max. 3 pets. See our website for more information.) Professionally managed by Epic Properties Colorado, LLC / www.epicpco.com /
Security Deposit - $2,850
Application Fee - $40 per person
Administrative Fee - $200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 South Monaco Circle have any available units?
3112 South Monaco Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Hills, CO.
What amenities does 3112 South Monaco Circle have?
Some of 3112 South Monaco Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 South Monaco Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3112 South Monaco Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 South Monaco Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3112 South Monaco Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3112 South Monaco Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3112 South Monaco Circle does offer parking.
Does 3112 South Monaco Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3112 South Monaco Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 South Monaco Circle have a pool?
No, 3112 South Monaco Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3112 South Monaco Circle have accessible units?
No, 3112 South Monaco Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 South Monaco Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 South Monaco Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 South Monaco Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3112 South Monaco Circle has units with air conditioning.
