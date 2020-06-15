3112 South Monaco Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Avail. June 15, 2019! High quality Ranch home in Holly Ridge neighborhood has 4BDR/3BA with multiple upgrades and renovations is ready for you to call it Home. This solid house has over 3,000 sqft of living space and a fully finished basement, two master suites, a large laundry room, 2-car garage, huge kitchen with all appliances, enormous fenced-in backyard with covered patio and sprinkler system as well as a fabulous location in Denver! Within Cherry Creek School district, and minutes from the highway, you will love this shady, quiet neighborhood close to diverse shopping, businesses, restaurants and parks galore! This home comes with a Living Room, Dining Room, Family room with Fireplace, craft/work room, storage shed, central AC, full-size washer & dryer, treadmill and negotiable furniture to stay. No pets preferred, but will consider on a case-by-case basis with appropriate fees. (Pet Deposit $250/pp + Pet Rent of $50/mo for first pet, $25/mo for others, max. 3 pets. See our website for more information.) Professionally managed by Epic Properties Colorado, LLC / www.epicpco.com /

Security Deposit - $2,850

Application Fee - $40 per person

Administrative Fee - $200