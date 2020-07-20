All apartments in Holly Hills
Holly Hills, CO
2929 S Keerney St 204
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

2929 S Keerney St 204

2929 South Kearney Street · No Longer Available
Location

2929 South Kearney Street, Holly Hills, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2929 S Keerney St - Property Id: 126004

Enjoy all of the premium features that our City Square Apartments have to offer! Our apartments for rent near Denver, CO bring a number of comforts and conveniences for a streamlined living experience. Take advantage of our 24-hour fitness room and never miss a workout again. Lift weights and improve your cardio at any time of day! Go for a relaxing swim in our heated pool while enjoying the Colorado sun.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126004
Property Id 126004

(RLNE4925597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 S Keerney St 204 have any available units?
2929 S Keerney St 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Hills, CO.
What amenities does 2929 S Keerney St 204 have?
Some of 2929 S Keerney St 204's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 S Keerney St 204 currently offering any rent specials?
2929 S Keerney St 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 S Keerney St 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 S Keerney St 204 is pet friendly.
Does 2929 S Keerney St 204 offer parking?
No, 2929 S Keerney St 204 does not offer parking.
Does 2929 S Keerney St 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 S Keerney St 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 S Keerney St 204 have a pool?
Yes, 2929 S Keerney St 204 has a pool.
Does 2929 S Keerney St 204 have accessible units?
No, 2929 S Keerney St 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 S Keerney St 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 S Keerney St 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2929 S Keerney St 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2929 S Keerney St 204 does not have units with air conditioning.
