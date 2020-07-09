2760 South Kearney Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Come tour this gorgeous home located in the desirable University Hills Neighborhood of Denver! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a spacious backyard, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has all the major appliances, tons of wood cabinets for storage, and a partial wall that allows you see into the open living area. Enjoy the convenience of a separate laundry room with a washer, dryer, and sink. The dedicated dining space is great for entertaining and includes floor to ceiling windows and a glass door that leads out to a large backyard. Outside you will find a wood deck perfect for outdoor dining or soaking up some sunshine! The backyard also features a shed with a lawn mower for tenants to use, as well as a small children's playhouse. The location is unbeatable with quick access to walking trails on the High Line Canal, James A Bible Park, Safeway, and many shops and restaurants. Commuting will be easy with I-25 just minutes away. This property will go quick, so apply today!



Pets - Yes

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

Laundry - Washer/Dryer

Utilities Included - Water

Parking - Driveway



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.