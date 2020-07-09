All apartments in Holly Hills
2760 South Kearney Street

2760 South Kearney Street · No Longer Available
Location

2760 South Kearney Street, Holly Hills, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Come tour this gorgeous home located in the desirable University Hills Neighborhood of Denver! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a spacious backyard, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has all the major appliances, tons of wood cabinets for storage, and a partial wall that allows you see into the open living area. Enjoy the convenience of a separate laundry room with a washer, dryer, and sink. The dedicated dining space is great for entertaining and includes floor to ceiling windows and a glass door that leads out to a large backyard. Outside you will find a wood deck perfect for outdoor dining or soaking up some sunshine! The backyard also features a shed with a lawn mower for tenants to use, as well as a small children's playhouse. The location is unbeatable with quick access to walking trails on the High Line Canal, James A Bible Park, Safeway, and many shops and restaurants. Commuting will be easy with I-25 just minutes away. This property will go quick, so apply today!

Pets - Yes
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Utilities Included - Water
Parking - Driveway

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 South Kearney Street have any available units?
2760 South Kearney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Hills, CO.
What amenities does 2760 South Kearney Street have?
Some of 2760 South Kearney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2760 South Kearney Street currently offering any rent specials?
2760 South Kearney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 South Kearney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2760 South Kearney Street is pet friendly.
Does 2760 South Kearney Street offer parking?
Yes, 2760 South Kearney Street offers parking.
Does 2760 South Kearney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2760 South Kearney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 South Kearney Street have a pool?
No, 2760 South Kearney Street does not have a pool.
Does 2760 South Kearney Street have accessible units?
No, 2760 South Kearney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 South Kearney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2760 South Kearney Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2760 South Kearney Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2760 South Kearney Street does not have units with air conditioning.

