Holly Hills, CO
2651 S. Kearnery St.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

2651 S. Kearnery St.

2651 South Kearney Street · No Longer Available
Location

2651 South Kearney Street, Holly Hills, CO 80222
Goldsmith

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2651 S. Kearnery St. Available 05/08/20 Light and Bright 3 Bed/2 Bath in Virginia Village - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home is move in ready! Located in the Cherry Creek School District, this home has an amazing open floor plan great for entertaining and moving around! Freshly finished floors, newer appliances throughout, enclosed sunroom in rear, washer/dryer included and HUGE basement for storage/flex space!! Easy access to I-25 for easy commutes to both Denver and the Tech Center. CHERRY CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT!!! Right next to Highline Canal and short walk to shops and restaurants!!! This one won't last long!!

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and an Equal Housing Provider.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 S. Kearnery St. have any available units?
2651 S. Kearnery St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Hills, CO.
Is 2651 S. Kearnery St. currently offering any rent specials?
2651 S. Kearnery St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 S. Kearnery St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2651 S. Kearnery St. is pet friendly.
Does 2651 S. Kearnery St. offer parking?
No, 2651 S. Kearnery St. does not offer parking.
Does 2651 S. Kearnery St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2651 S. Kearnery St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 S. Kearnery St. have a pool?
No, 2651 S. Kearnery St. does not have a pool.
Does 2651 S. Kearnery St. have accessible units?
No, 2651 S. Kearnery St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 S. Kearnery St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2651 S. Kearnery St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2651 S. Kearnery St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2651 S. Kearnery St. does not have units with air conditioning.
