Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

2651 S. Kearnery St. Available 05/08/20 Light and Bright 3 Bed/2 Bath in Virginia Village - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home is move in ready! Located in the Cherry Creek School District, this home has an amazing open floor plan great for entertaining and moving around! Freshly finished floors, newer appliances throughout, enclosed sunroom in rear, washer/dryer included and HUGE basement for storage/flex space!! Easy access to I-25 for easy commutes to both Denver and the Tech Center. CHERRY CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT!!! Right next to Highline Canal and short walk to shops and restaurants!!! This one won't last long!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and an Equal Housing Provider.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4743870)