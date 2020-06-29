2543 South Holly Place

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage University Hills Mid-Century home available 10/1!



Do not miss out on this Rare opportunity to rent in this highly desirable area. Approximately 2000st of Pure Charm. This gorgeous home sits on .29 acres and is well-cared for. Gardeners paradise! Have your own oasis in your own backyard.



Rent: 3099/month

Pets: Negotiable

Available: 10/1



Included:

- Lawn Care

- Washer & Dryer



Features:

- 3 Bedroom

- 3 Baths

- 2 Car Garage

- Wood Floors

- New Carpet

- Fresh paint

- Lots of Light

- Updated Bathrooms

- Fireplace

- Cooling

- Laundry Room

- Stunning back yard maintained by Landlord!!! Incredible value.



>>> Location, Location, Location<<<



Easy access to Downtown, Cherry Creek, DTC, Yale Light Rail station, Highland Canal Plus so much more!



School District: Cherry Creek 5

Elementary School: Holly Hills

Middle School: 3-5

High School: West



New Interior photos coming soon.....(new paint and carpet in progress)



HURRY< WILL NOT LAST. Ask for on-line application to get going or CALL for showing!



APPLICATION LINK:

https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Jan Marie, Realtor

Realty Spots Group

303-718-3191