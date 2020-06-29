All apartments in Holly Hills
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM

2543 South Holly Place

2543 South Holly Place · No Longer Available
Location

2543 South Holly Place, Holly Hills, CO 80222
Goldsmith

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage University Hills Mid-Century home available 10/1!

Do not miss out on this Rare opportunity to rent in this highly desirable area. Approximately 2000st of Pure Charm. This gorgeous home sits on .29 acres and is well-cared for. Gardeners paradise! Have your own oasis in your own backyard.

Rent: 3099/month
Pets: Negotiable
Available: 10/1

Included:
- Lawn Care
- Washer & Dryer

Features:
- 3 Bedroom
- 3 Baths
- 2 Car Garage
- Wood Floors
- New Carpet
- Fresh paint
- Lots of Light
- Updated Bathrooms
- Fireplace
- Cooling
- Laundry Room
- Stunning back yard maintained by Landlord!!! Incredible value.

>>> Location, Location, Location<<<

Easy access to Downtown, Cherry Creek, DTC, Yale Light Rail station, Highland Canal Plus so much more!

School District: Cherry Creek 5
Elementary School: Holly Hills
Middle School: 3-5
High School: West

New Interior photos coming soon.....(new paint and carpet in progress)

HURRY< WILL NOT LAST. Ask for on-line application to get going or CALL for showing!

APPLICATION LINK:
https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Jan Marie, Realtor
Realty Spots Group
303-718-3191

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2543 South Holly Place have any available units?
2543 South Holly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Hills, CO.
What amenities does 2543 South Holly Place have?
Some of 2543 South Holly Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2543 South Holly Place currently offering any rent specials?
2543 South Holly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2543 South Holly Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2543 South Holly Place is pet friendly.
Does 2543 South Holly Place offer parking?
Yes, 2543 South Holly Place offers parking.
Does 2543 South Holly Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2543 South Holly Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2543 South Holly Place have a pool?
No, 2543 South Holly Place does not have a pool.
Does 2543 South Holly Place have accessible units?
No, 2543 South Holly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2543 South Holly Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2543 South Holly Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2543 South Holly Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2543 South Holly Place has units with air conditioning.
