Holly Hills, CO
2500 South Valley Highway
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2500 South Valley Highway

2500 South Valley Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2500 South Valley Highway, Holly Hills, CO 80222
Goldsmith

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2500 South Valley Highway Available 06/20/20 Incredible Upgraded Huge 7 Bed Home! (Housing Vouchers/Section 8 Welcome) - Incredible Upgraded Huge (3,000 SqFt) 7 Bed/3 Bath Home for Rent Now!

Partially furnished in all common areas with two TV's! Remodeled to look very modern and sleek, very open bright and spacious with tons of storage. Stunning open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including two huge refrigerators a commercial convection 6 burner gas stove and great bar seating area. Enjoy having a washer/dryer in a separate laundry room! Beautiful floors and paint throughout! 3/4 acre backyard boast beautiful views of the Highline Canal. Detached four car garage adds vehicle and storage space to this beautiful spacious property!

Located near S Valley Highway and High Line Canal Trail. Close to the local RTD station, many great Cherry Creek schools, outdoor activities, restaurants, and shopping. Also near all the shopping, restaurants and other perks of Cherry Creek!

Section 8 & Housing Vouchers Accepted!

Rent: $4,800/month
Included in Rent: Trash

To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321 or 303-900-5144

This one will go fast, so call now before it's gone!

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies

(RLNE5644702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 South Valley Highway have any available units?
2500 South Valley Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Hills, CO.
What amenities does 2500 South Valley Highway have?
Some of 2500 South Valley Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 South Valley Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2500 South Valley Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 South Valley Highway pet-friendly?
No, 2500 South Valley Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Hills.
Does 2500 South Valley Highway offer parking?
Yes, 2500 South Valley Highway does offer parking.
Does 2500 South Valley Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 South Valley Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 South Valley Highway have a pool?
No, 2500 South Valley Highway does not have a pool.
Does 2500 South Valley Highway have accessible units?
No, 2500 South Valley Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 South Valley Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 South Valley Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 South Valley Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 South Valley Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
