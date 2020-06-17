Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

2500 South Valley Highway Available 06/20/20 Incredible Upgraded Huge 7 Bed Home! (Housing Vouchers/Section 8 Welcome) - Incredible Upgraded Huge (3,000 SqFt) 7 Bed/3 Bath Home for Rent Now!



Partially furnished in all common areas with two TV's! Remodeled to look very modern and sleek, very open bright and spacious with tons of storage. Stunning open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including two huge refrigerators a commercial convection 6 burner gas stove and great bar seating area. Enjoy having a washer/dryer in a separate laundry room! Beautiful floors and paint throughout! 3/4 acre backyard boast beautiful views of the Highline Canal. Detached four car garage adds vehicle and storage space to this beautiful spacious property!



Located near S Valley Highway and High Line Canal Trail. Close to the local RTD station, many great Cherry Creek schools, outdoor activities, restaurants, and shopping. Also near all the shopping, restaurants and other perks of Cherry Creek!



Section 8 & Housing Vouchers Accepted!



Rent: $4,800/month

Included in Rent: Trash



To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321 or 303-900-5144



This one will go fast, so call now before it's gone!



For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495



https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies



(RLNE5644702)