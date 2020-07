Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool guest parking internet access tennis court

4833 White Rock Circle Unit C Available 09/01/20 Lovely two-bedroom condominium in Gunbarrel - Available 9/1 - This quaint condo lies in a nice quiet community close to everything Boulder has to offer. Minutes from Boulder Reservoir and walking distance to Avery Brewery. The community enjoys the amenities of the tennis courts, outdoor pool, nearby trails, dog-friendly areas with parks included. Two large bedrooms placed on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy. open living space from the kitchen to the living room and small fenced-in patio.



No Cats Allowed



