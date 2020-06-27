All apartments in Greenwood Village
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:34 AM

8970 E Caley Way

8970 East Caley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8970 East Caley Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful three bedroom, three bathroom townhome with an attached two car garage is superbly located just south of the Denver Tech Center. The large master bedroom has not one, but two walk-in closets and a very spacious five-piece bathroom. This unit includes a washer and dryer, located on the same floor as all three bedrooms! Everything you need is in close in proximity. Spas, grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and more are all very closely located. Easy access to I25! No pets allowed. If you would like to see this property, contact Rentals@Tedarla.com

Owner pays HOA which includes water, trash and exterior maintenance. Tenant pays gas and electric.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8970 E Caley Way have any available units?
8970 E Caley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
Is 8970 E Caley Way currently offering any rent specials?
8970 E Caley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8970 E Caley Way pet-friendly?
No, 8970 E Caley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood Village.
Does 8970 E Caley Way offer parking?
Yes, 8970 E Caley Way offers parking.
Does 8970 E Caley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8970 E Caley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8970 E Caley Way have a pool?
No, 8970 E Caley Way does not have a pool.
Does 8970 E Caley Way have accessible units?
No, 8970 E Caley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8970 E Caley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8970 E Caley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8970 E Caley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8970 E Caley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
