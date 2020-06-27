8970 E Caley Way

Amenities

This beautiful three bedroom, three bathroom townhome with an attached two car garage is superbly located just south of the Denver Tech Center. The large master bedroom has not one, but two walk-in closets and a very spacious five-piece bathroom. This unit includes a washer and dryer, located on the same floor as all three bedrooms! Everything you need is in close in proximity. Spas, grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and more are all very closely located. Easy access to I25! No pets allowed. If you would like to see this property, contact Rentals@Tedarla.com



Owner pays HOA which includes water, trash and exterior maintenance. Tenant pays gas and electric.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.