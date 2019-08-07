12109 N 5th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Furnished, 4 Bed/2 Bath Home with Large loafing Shed/Barn for Horses. Short term lease available! This ranch style home has a living-room and family room with a double sided fireplace. Large kitchen and formal dining area. There is a new two car detached garage, an enclosed sun room that overlooks the mountain view which is simply breathtaking. It is situated in Grand View Estates which is just a few minutes from I-25 & Lincoln. Gated front entrance that leads to a very private and quiet setting. Close to Parks, restaurants, schools, grocery and anything you may need. Short term lease is available or we can discuss a longer term. Call for details on this country property minutes from the city. Approximately 2400 square feet.

Call Pam for additional information at 720-201-2727. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application. $50.00 per adult, all adults over 18 must apply.