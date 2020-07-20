208 Defrance Way

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Heritage Hills will welcome you with 2,166 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Apex Park, Tin Cup Hogback Park, and Heritage Dells Park. Also nearby are Colorado Mills Mall, Downtown Golden, Colorado School of Mines, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, 470, and 6th Ave.



Nearby schools include Shelton Elementary School, Bell Middle School, and Golden High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



