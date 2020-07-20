All apartments in Golden
208 Defrance Way

Location

208 Defrance Way, Golden, CO 80401
Lakota Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Heritage Hills will welcome you with 2,166 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Apex Park, Tin Cup Hogback Park, and Heritage Dells Park. Also nearby are Colorado Mills Mall, Downtown Golden, Colorado School of Mines, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, 470, and 6th Ave.

Nearby schools include Shelton Elementary School, Bell Middle School, and Golden High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Defrance Way have any available units?
208 Defrance Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 208 Defrance Way have?
Some of 208 Defrance Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Defrance Way currently offering any rent specials?
208 Defrance Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Defrance Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Defrance Way is pet friendly.
Does 208 Defrance Way offer parking?
Yes, 208 Defrance Way offers parking.
Does 208 Defrance Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 Defrance Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Defrance Way have a pool?
No, 208 Defrance Way does not have a pool.
Does 208 Defrance Way have accessible units?
No, 208 Defrance Way does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Defrance Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Defrance Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Defrance Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 Defrance Way has units with air conditioning.
