16812 West 16th Place Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16812 West 16th Place Unit B

16812 West 16th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16812 West 16th Place, Golden, CO 80401
East Old Golden Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
16812 West 16th Place Unit B Available 12/29/18 Desirable 3BD, 2BA Home in Golden, Near Shopping and Dining, Parks and Recreation, Boulder and the Mountains - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,780
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2 (two full)
PARKING: 2+ car driveway, plus additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable
*$60 monthly water, sewer, and trash fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4585441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16812 West 16th Place Unit B have any available units?
16812 West 16th Place Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 16812 West 16th Place Unit B have?
Some of 16812 West 16th Place Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16812 West 16th Place Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
16812 West 16th Place Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16812 West 16th Place Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 16812 West 16th Place Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 16812 West 16th Place Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 16812 West 16th Place Unit B offers parking.
Does 16812 West 16th Place Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16812 West 16th Place Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16812 West 16th Place Unit B have a pool?
No, 16812 West 16th Place Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 16812 West 16th Place Unit B have accessible units?
No, 16812 West 16th Place Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 16812 West 16th Place Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16812 West 16th Place Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 16812 West 16th Place Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 16812 West 16th Place Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
