16812 West 16th Place Unit B Available 12/29/18 Desirable 3BD, 2BA Home in Golden, Near Shopping and Dining, Parks and Recreation, Boulder and the Mountains - THE BASICS
RENT: $1,780
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2 (two full)
PARKING: 2+ car driveway, plus additional street parking
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable
*$60 monthly water, sewer, and trash fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
