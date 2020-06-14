Apartment List
36 Apartments for rent in Gleneagle, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gleneagle renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 37


1 Unit Available
14480 Tierra Drive
14480 Tierra Drive, Gleneagle, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
4221 sqft
Fabulous....Large....5bd Plus Office Home in D20 Northgate/Falcons Nest Area - Great location just minutes from the North Gate of the Air Force Academy with easy commutes and quick access to I-25.
Results within 5 miles of Gleneagle


1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.


1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Middle Creek
13 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,319
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,121
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.


Talon Hill

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Trailridge
11 Units Available
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1372 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17025 Colonial Park Dr
17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO
6 Bedrooms
$4,600
Monument, CO Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
147 Metcalf Lane
147 Metcalf Lane, Woodmoor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
5068 sqft
147 Metcalf Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning 5bdrm, 4 bath home in Monument tucked away on 1Acre - As you approach this home you will notice the beautifully landscaped front yard with stone retaining walls and mature trees.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1580 Burning Oak Way
1580 Burning Oak Way, Woodmoor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3196 sqft
Trees & Views & Privacy in Woodmoor (Monument) - Amazing, contemporary split-level home on 1-acre treed lot with views of the Front Range and Lake Woodmoor.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Kettle Creek
1 Unit Available
3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1
3260 Cloudy Sky Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,567
1508 sqft
New 2-story town home. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, Attached 2 car garage. Large pantry. Upper level laundry with W/D. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Yard maintenance, yard water, snow removal, trash service included.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Interquest
1 Unit Available
11538 Mountain Turtle Drive
11538 Mountain Turtle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1527 sqft
Make yourself at home in this charming 2 story home in Northgate. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Shutters on every window to let the sunshine in or close them for privacy. Large living room area that is open to dining and kitchen area.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Middle Creek
1 Unit Available
1033 Deschutes Dr
1033 Deschutes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2432 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home - Property Id: 237697 Superb 2-story home with upgraded Kitchen featuring slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 maple cabinets and beautiful hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Gleneagle


1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Rockrimmon
17 Units Available
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
986 sqft
Welcome To Whispering Hills The beautiful floor plans and big walk-in closets might make you fall in love with our apartments in Colorado Springs.


1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Briargate
20 Units Available
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1282 sqft
Within easy reach to N Powers Boulevard. Contemporary apartments with white granite counters and designer faux wood flooring in a gated community with an Italian villa-inspired facade. Select homes come with garages.


Vue21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Wolf Ranch
11 Units Available
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1340 sqft
Newly upgraded community located close to the upscale shopping options of The Promenade Shops at Briargate. One-, two- and three bedroom units with granite counters, spacious closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.


1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
Sundown
15 Units Available
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,169
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.


1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Norwood
13 Units Available
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1288 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.


1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Falcon Estates
73 Units Available
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1141 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.


1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Pulpit Rock
14 Units Available
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1374 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.


1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Briargate
11 Units Available
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.


1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Garden Ranch
12 Units Available
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,015
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
966 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.


1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Pinon Valley
4 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.


1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Anderosa
13 Units Available
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1324 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.


1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Venetian Village
10 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.


1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Pulpit Rock
18 Units Available
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the college facilities. In-unit amenities include hardwood floors, patios or balconies, and walk-in closets. On-site, there's an Olympic-size pool, tennis court and playground. Community located on a 33-acre nature-filled area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wolf Ranch
1 Unit Available
5058 Petrified Forest Trail
5058 Petrified Forest Trail, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3484 sqft
5058 Petrified Forest Trail - Beautiful 5-bedroom. 4-bathroom home with 3-car garage in highly desirable Cordera area. Main level features wood flooring, large kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances. Cozy family room with fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gleneagle, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gleneagle renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

