Gleneagle, CO
14480 Tierra Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:24 AM

14480 Tierra Drive

14480 Tierra Drive · (719) 481-4000 ext. 1
Location

14480 Tierra Drive, Gleneagle, CO 80921

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 14480 Tierra Drive · Avail. now

$2,495

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4221 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous....Large....5bd Plus Office Home in D20 Northgate/Falcons Nest Area - Great location just minutes from the North Gate of the Air Force Academy with easy commutes and quick access to I-25. The main level features a massive family room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace wall. You will love looking at the lofted hallway to the upstairs bedrooms and the wide open feel of this home. There is a home office with built in desk and storage on the main level as well as a formal dining room and sitting area or living room. Spacious kitchen with wood flooring and large center island is awesome for entertaining or preparing meals.

The patio door off the kitchen/casual dining area opens to a large covered back patio. The yard is huge and fully fenced. Plenty of area to play or entertain in the warm months ahead.

This 5 bedroom home has 4 bedrooms upstairs plus another in the finished basement. The master is gigantic. The master suite bathroom has a beautiful soaking tub plus separate standing shower with tasteful tile work. Dual vanities, and a huge walk in closet. The other upstairs bedrooms are great sizes and also feature their own walk in closets. You will love the elevated open walkway from the master to the other upstairs bedrooms across the massive family room below.

Fully finished basement with another large family room, an oversized bedroom and a full bathroom. Plenty of storage space as well.

This home is a gem in the district 20 area close to lots of new restaurants, shops, entertainment, parks, trails, and super easy access to I-25.

To schedule a showing online visit www.Timberlinepm.com

(RLNE5683283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

