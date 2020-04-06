14480 Tierra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous....Large....5bd Plus Office Home in D20 Northgate/Falcons Nest Area - Great location just minutes from the North Gate of the Air Force Academy with easy commutes and quick access to I-25. The main level features a massive family room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace wall. You will love looking at the lofted hallway to the upstairs bedrooms and the wide open feel of this home. There is a home office with built in desk and storage on the main level as well as a formal dining room and sitting area or living room. Spacious kitchen with wood flooring and large center island is awesome for entertaining or preparing meals.



The patio door off the kitchen/casual dining area opens to a large covered back patio. The yard is huge and fully fenced. Plenty of area to play or entertain in the warm months ahead.



This 5 bedroom home has 4 bedrooms upstairs plus another in the finished basement. The master is gigantic. The master suite bathroom has a beautiful soaking tub plus separate standing shower with tasteful tile work. Dual vanities, and a huge walk in closet. The other upstairs bedrooms are great sizes and also feature their own walk in closets. You will love the elevated open walkway from the master to the other upstairs bedrooms across the massive family room below.



Fully finished basement with another large family room, an oversized bedroom and a full bathroom. Plenty of storage space as well.



This home is a gem in the district 20 area close to lots of new restaurants, shops, entertainment, parks, trails, and super easy access to I-25.



To schedule a showing online visit www.Timberlinepm.com



(RLNE5683283)