14311 White Peak Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage cats allowed

PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THROUGH OUR COMPANY WEBSITE www.progressivepropertygroup.com UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTAL PROPERTIES PAGE.



Come see this property that has tons of great features that could be your home!



Amenities include :

-Hardwood floors

-Carpeted bedrooms

-Large open kitchen/dining area

-Stainless steel appliances

-Washer/Dryer in unit for tenants use

-Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom

-Spacious bedrooms

-Granite kitchen countertops

-2 level plan

-Central A/C

-Large Trex-Deck in back yard

-Fenced back yard

-Built in microwave

-Ceiling fans

-Playground nearby

-Easy access to I-25 and USAFA, and tons of shopping

-Attached 2 car garage

-Tile tub surround

-Modern lighting and fixtures

-Double sink in master bathroom

-Trash included in rental rate



Restrictions:

Section 8: Not accepted

Dogs: Dogs (ok)

Cats: No cats

One dog under 30lbs may be considered with owner approval. Pet Fee and Pet Deposit will apply.



Recycling cost is $5.15 a month



Tenant to have all utilities in their name throughout the duration of the lease with Colorado Springs Utilities for Gas, Mountain View Electric for Electric and Donala Water & Sanitation for Water/Sewer. Account numbers to be provided to PPG at lease signing.



Year Built : 2004

Square feet : 1,312

School District : D20



Renter’s insurance required. Proof required before move in.



Tenants are responsible to weed and mow the lawns. Must keep the grass alive. PPG to turn on and off sprinklers. Owner responsible for trimming bushes/trees.



HOA neighborhood

Availability Date : August 7th, 2020

Rent : $1,700

Security Deposit : $1,700



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:



-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.

-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.

-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.

Contact us to schedule a showing.