All apartments in Gleneagle
Find more places like 14311 White Peak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gleneagle, CO
/
14311 White Peak Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:21 PM

14311 White Peak Drive

14311 White Peak Drive · (719) 283-6680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gleneagle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14311 White Peak Drive, Gleneagle, CO 80921

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
cats allowed
PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THROUGH OUR COMPANY WEBSITE www.progressivepropertygroup.com UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTAL PROPERTIES PAGE.

Come see this property that has tons of great features that could be your home!

Amenities include :
-Hardwood floors
-Carpeted bedrooms
-Large open kitchen/dining area
-Stainless steel appliances
-Washer/Dryer in unit for tenants use
-Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom
-Spacious bedrooms
-Granite kitchen countertops
-2 level plan
-Central A/C
-Large Trex-Deck in back yard
-Fenced back yard
-Built in microwave
-Ceiling fans
-Playground nearby
-Easy access to I-25 and USAFA, and tons of shopping
-Attached 2 car garage
-Tile tub surround
-Modern lighting and fixtures
-Double sink in master bathroom
-Trash included in rental rate

Restrictions:
Section 8: Not accepted
Dogs: Dogs (ok)
Cats: No cats
One dog under 30lbs may be considered with owner approval. Pet Fee and Pet Deposit will apply.

Recycling cost is $5.15 a month

Tenant to have all utilities in their name throughout the duration of the lease with Colorado Springs Utilities for Gas, Mountain View Electric for Electric and Donala Water & Sanitation for Water/Sewer. Account numbers to be provided to PPG at lease signing.

Year Built : 2004
Square feet : 1,312
School District : D20

Renter’s insurance required. Proof required before move in.

Tenants are responsible to weed and mow the lawns. Must keep the grass alive. PPG to turn on and off sprinklers. Owner responsible for trimming bushes/trees.

HOA neighborhood
Availability Date : August 7th, 2020
Rent : $1,700
Security Deposit : $1,700

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:

-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.
-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.
-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14311 White Peak Drive have any available units?
14311 White Peak Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14311 White Peak Drive have?
Some of 14311 White Peak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14311 White Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14311 White Peak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14311 White Peak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14311 White Peak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14311 White Peak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14311 White Peak Drive offers parking.
Does 14311 White Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14311 White Peak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14311 White Peak Drive have a pool?
No, 14311 White Peak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14311 White Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 14311 White Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14311 White Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14311 White Peak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14311 White Peak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14311 White Peak Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14311 White Peak Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gleneagle 3 BedroomsGleneagle Apartments with Balconies
Gleneagle Apartments with Washer-DryersGleneagle Dog Friendly Apartments
Gleneagle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COFountain, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Security-Widefield, COKen Caryl, COManitou Springs, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado School of Mines
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity