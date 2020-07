Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Ranch Style 4 Bedroom Patio Home in Gleneagle - This home has a bright and open floor plan with lots of space. Main level features an office or bedroom with built in shelving, a large open living room with lots of natural light and a open kitchen with Stainless Appliances and dining room great for entertaining. Main level master and Two bedrooms in the basement with a full bath to share.



~Master bedroom with 5 piece bath and walk in closet

~double level deck

~Huge basement with wet bar

~gated community

~Air Conditioning

~washer and dryer included



SORRY....NO PETS, NO SMOKING!!



