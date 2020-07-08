Rent Calculator
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM
1 of 1
720 S Colorado Blvd
720 South Colorado Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
720 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Phone/Website - Property Id: 139589
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139589
Property Id 139589
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5483635)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 720 S Colorado Blvd have any available units?
720 S Colorado Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CO
.
Is 720 S Colorado Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
720 S Colorado Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 S Colorado Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 720 S Colorado Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 720 S Colorado Blvd offer parking?
No, 720 S Colorado Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 720 S Colorado Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 S Colorado Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 S Colorado Blvd have a pool?
No, 720 S Colorado Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 720 S Colorado Blvd have accessible units?
No, 720 S Colorado Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 720 S Colorado Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 S Colorado Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 S Colorado Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 S Colorado Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
