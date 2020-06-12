/
2 bedroom apartments
354 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO
Glendale
33 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Glendale
17 Units Available
The Birch
4390 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
775 sqft
Comfortable, spacious units with ceiling fans, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Pet friendly. Right across the street from Infinity Park. Easy access to S Colorado Blvd.
Glendale
4 Units Available
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1000 sqft
Open living spaces with kitchen breakfast bars. Garage parking, controlled access and on-site management. Half a mile to Cherry Creek Trail or Infinity Park.
Virginia Village
25 Units Available
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
775 sqft
Secure gated community. Residents enjoy the year-round heated pool with fountains for relaxation. Other amenities include the large fitness center and grilling area. Nearby, tenants love to frequent the walking trails, Infinity Park, YMCA, Caitlin's Mexican Cafe, and other great destinations.
Glendale
6 Units Available
The Helix
1017 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
940 sqft
Spacious units within a short distance of Cherry Creek Shopping District and Infinity Park. Community conveniences include a cafe, 24-hour gym, grill area, and more. Easy access to I-25.
Virginia Village
11 Units Available
Park Point
1045 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Large apartments with hardwood floors, air-conditioning, and a patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. A pool for convenient relaxation and exercise. Very close to the Colorado Blvd Light Rail Station.
Glendale
17 Units Available
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
954 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
Glendale
5 Units Available
The Edge
4600 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
954 sqft
Stylish faux wood flooring. Patio or balcony for private outdoor space. Across the street from Infinity Park.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Washington Virginia Vale
27 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
804 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Cherry Creek
18 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Virginia Village
20 Units Available
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
863 sqft
White cabinetry, two-tone paint and brushed nickel hardware. Indoor and heated outdoor pools. Fitness center for cardio and strength training. One mile to I-25.
Cherry Creek
20 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1600 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Belcaro
20 Units Available
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,544
1227 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
Cherry Creek
20 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Cherry Creek
11 Units Available
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1187 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
Virginia Village
5 Units Available
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
900 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1228 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
Cherry Creek
92 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Belcaro
225 Units Available
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
1479 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Virginia Village
22 Units Available
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1015 sqft
Located in the quiet Virginia Village neighborhood, Infinity Flats is close to restaurants and shops along S. Colorado Blvd. The property offers spacious apartments with on-site laundry, wood-burning fireplaces and a dog park.
Virginia Village
20 Units Available
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1065 sqft
Comfortable appointments like hardwood floors. Double-gated dog parks with bench seating and pet pool. Walking distance to Infinity Park, shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd.
Belcaro
65 Units Available
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1596 sqft
Cherry Creek
Contact for Availability
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
896 sqft
LEED Gold certified with energy-efficient lighting and windows, plus charging station for electric vehicles. Outdoor rooftop lounge. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, studio for yoga/pilates and crossfit. Less than a mile to the Cherry Creek Trail.
Virginia Village
8 Units Available
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
897 sqft
Welcoming courtyard features a pool, along with parking and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly atmosphere. Enjoy sitting by the fire or relaxing on a private patio in your own residence.
