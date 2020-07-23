89 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Frederick, CO

Apartment List
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
9365 Cottonwood Circle
9365 Cottonwood Circle, Frederick, CO
Make yourself at home at this gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Frederick! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
6286 Taft Street
6286 Taft Street, Frederick, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2005 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Home with Mountain Views. HUGE Backyard. Very Isolated Location. 3 Car Garage, Loft, Fireplace, Built Ins, Master Suite.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
54 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1315 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10675 Durango Pl
10675 Durango Place, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1371 sqft
3 BR, 2.5 bath Home for Rent, new interior, 10675 Durango Pl. - NEW INTERIOR in 2019 because of a fire restoration, including kitchen cabinets and appliances, all flooring & paint, most windows and doors.

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Jackson
101 Jackson Drive, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1 sqft
mobile home corner lotiP

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
242 Dunmire Street
242 Dunmire Street, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1241 sqft
Come see this beautiful recently renovated house in Frederick. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a master suite. This house has a large fenced in yard, plus plenty of off street parking. Pets allowed with owner approval.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
19 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1382 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
21 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1759 Phillips Court
1759 Phillips Court, Erie, CO
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Erie - Property Id: 64838 Two story house on a cul-de-sac by Country Woods Park in Erie available for rent 8/15.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Drive
804 Summer Hawk Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1325 sqft
Located near Hwy 119 North of new Medical Facility and near by Walmart shopping center More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/longmont-co?lid=12972160 (RLNE5471538)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
706 Meeker Street
706 Meeker Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
SUPER CUTE 3 BED/1 BATH DUPLEX IN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - You don't want to miss this updated duplex! Stainless appliances, washer dryer hook-ups, newer carpet, newer paint. This unit has nicely updated. Partially fenced yard and covered carport.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1322 South Coffman Street #4
1322 South Coffman Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1650 sqft
1322 South Coffman Street #4 Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3 level townhome for rent in Longmont, CO - 3 bedroom, 3 level townhome for rent in Longmont, just 16 minutes to Boulder and walking distance to park.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10470 Dresden St.
10470 Dresden Street, Firestone, CO
10470 Dresden St. Available 08/05/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House Available for Rent in Firestone, CO - Situated in a lovely Firestone neighborhood this spacious home features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a 2 car garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
919 Timber Ct.
919 Timber Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1584 sqft
919 Timber Ct. Available 09/03/20 3 BR, 2 bath, 2 Story House, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard. 919 Timber Ct - 3 BR, 2 bath, 2 Story House, 2 Car Detached Garage Main floor large master bedroom & full bath.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
174 Maxwell Circle
174 Maxwell Circle, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3344 sqft
174 Maxwell Circle Available 06/08/20 Gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA Erie Home with Mountain Views! - This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA home is nestled in the center of a cul-de-sac that backs up to an amazing green belt.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
1269 Trail Ridge Road
1269 Trail Ridge Road, Longmont, CO
1269 Trail Ridge Road Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN DESIREABLE WOLF CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD IN LONGMONT AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - This beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath home has a huge kitchen and family area with a formal living and dining

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1838 Wilson Circle
1838 Wilson Circle, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1946 sqft
Available 04/03/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Quiet Erie Community - Property Id: 176838 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176838 Property Id 176838 (RLNE5645737)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6338 Stagecoach Ave.
6338 Stagecoach Avenue, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2789 sqft
6338 Stagecoach Ave. Available 05/01/20 AWESOME 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN RIDGE CREST SUBDIVISION-FIRESTONE AVAILABLE MAY 1! - This immaculate, open-floor plan home in Firestone is ideal for families and entertaining.

Last updated May 2 at 11:49 AM
1 Unit Available
1073 Ponderosa Cir
1073 Ponderosa Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1680 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH NE LONGMONT HOME AVAILABLE MAY 1!! - This Longmont home is clean, spacious and has newer carpet on the main floor and newer paint throughout.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
33 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1408 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
North Washington
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Frederick, CO

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Frederick provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Frederick. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

