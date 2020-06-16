9415 Fence Post Court

Amenities

garage stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan playground bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416.



Desirable 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage, within minutes from Ft. Carson. Both bedrooms have adjoining bathrooms. Master 5-piece bath has a large soaking tub. Ceramic tile in kitchen, entry, and bathrooms. Central air and ceiling fans. Carpeting throughout. Open kitchen area with the generous countertop, all appliances are stainless steel and are included with the property. Playground and gazebo in back for kids and BBQ. Mountain views from the front. Come see it now!



No Pets and No Smoking!!!



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.

Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Home is available for occupancy as of 7/10/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.



The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.

Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.

https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20



Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.