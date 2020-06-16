All apartments in Fountain
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:48 PM

9415 Fence Post Court

9415 Fence Post Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1875082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9415 Fence Post Court, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416.

Desirable 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage, within minutes from Ft. Carson. Both bedrooms have adjoining bathrooms. Master 5-piece bath has a large soaking tub. Ceramic tile in kitchen, entry, and bathrooms. Central air and ceiling fans. Carpeting throughout. Open kitchen area with the generous countertop, all appliances are stainless steel and are included with the property. Playground and gazebo in back for kids and BBQ. Mountain views from the front. Come see it now!

No Pets and No Smoking!!!

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.
Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Home is available for occupancy as of 7/10/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9415 Fence Post Court have any available units?
9415 Fence Post Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9415 Fence Post Court have?
Some of 9415 Fence Post Court's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9415 Fence Post Court currently offering any rent specials?
9415 Fence Post Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 Fence Post Court pet-friendly?
No, 9415 Fence Post Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain.
Does 9415 Fence Post Court offer parking?
Yes, 9415 Fence Post Court does offer parking.
Does 9415 Fence Post Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9415 Fence Post Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 Fence Post Court have a pool?
No, 9415 Fence Post Court does not have a pool.
Does 9415 Fence Post Court have accessible units?
No, 9415 Fence Post Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 Fence Post Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9415 Fence Post Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9415 Fence Post Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9415 Fence Post Court has units with air conditioning.
