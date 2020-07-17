7860 Sandy Springs Point

Amenities

Charming and updated home with modern touches. The front porch is perfect for welcoming guests or enjoying the sunshine. The main level features beautiful wood laminate flooring, neutral paint colors, spacious Living room, kitchen w/ 2 toned cabinetry, matching appliances, vaulted ceilings, and open to dining space w/ walkout to back patio. Upstairs boasts 2 good sized bedrooms w/ walk-in closets. Master w/ vaulted ceilings and attached bath. Laundry space is also conveniently located upstairs that includes a washer and dryer. Central Air conditioning is already included to have cool summer months inside of the home. Enjoy maintenance-free living! Located in a quiet neighborhood close to parks, trails, open space, schools, shopping, and entertainment. Easy access to Power Blvd and I-25 for easy commutes. Close to Fort Carson and an easy to Peterson Air Force Base. Enjoy small-town living with all the amenities.



The property comes with 2 parking spaces.



Tenant Responsible for All Utilities.



No Pets and No Smoking!!!



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.

Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Home is available for occupancy as of 8/21/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.



The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.

Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.

https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20



Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.