Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 PM

7860 Sandy Springs Point

7860 Sandy Springs Point · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1987336
Location

7860 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1186 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming and updated home with modern touches. The front porch is perfect for welcoming guests or enjoying the sunshine. The main level features beautiful wood laminate flooring, neutral paint colors, spacious Living room, kitchen w/ 2 toned cabinetry, matching appliances, vaulted ceilings, and open to dining space w/ walkout to back patio. Upstairs boasts 2 good sized bedrooms w/ walk-in closets. Master w/ vaulted ceilings and attached bath. Laundry space is also conveniently located upstairs that includes a washer and dryer. Central Air conditioning is already included to have cool summer months inside of the home. Enjoy maintenance-free living! Located in a quiet neighborhood close to parks, trails, open space, schools, shopping, and entertainment. Easy access to Power Blvd and I-25 for easy commutes. Close to Fort Carson and an easy to Peterson Air Force Base. Enjoy small-town living with all the amenities.

The property comes with 2 parking spaces.

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities.

No Pets and No Smoking!!!

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.
Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Home is available for occupancy as of 8/21/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7860 Sandy Springs Point have any available units?
7860 Sandy Springs Point has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7860 Sandy Springs Point have?
Some of 7860 Sandy Springs Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7860 Sandy Springs Point currently offering any rent specials?
7860 Sandy Springs Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7860 Sandy Springs Point pet-friendly?
No, 7860 Sandy Springs Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain.
Does 7860 Sandy Springs Point offer parking?
Yes, 7860 Sandy Springs Point offers parking.
Does 7860 Sandy Springs Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7860 Sandy Springs Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7860 Sandy Springs Point have a pool?
No, 7860 Sandy Springs Point does not have a pool.
Does 7860 Sandy Springs Point have accessible units?
No, 7860 Sandy Springs Point does not have accessible units.
Does 7860 Sandy Springs Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 7860 Sandy Springs Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7860 Sandy Springs Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7860 Sandy Springs Point has units with air conditioning.
