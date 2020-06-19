All apartments in Fountain
Find more places like 7834 Treehouse Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain, CO
/
7834 Treehouse Ter
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

7834 Treehouse Ter

7834 Treehouse Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7834 Treehouse Trail, Fountain, CO 80817

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Light and Bright and like new! Immaculate condition! Main living area open to the formal dining area. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, massive granite island with eat-in counters, all open concept to spacious family room with fireplace. Laundry on main level. All 4 bedrooms upstairs including a huge master bedroom with attached 5 piece bath, and large walk in closet. Loft/sitting area or 2nd tv location, works great for home office. Top level is the "upstairs finished basement" or "upper man-cave". Very versatile space that can easily be an amazing home school classroom, workout room, craft room, office, or kids play room. Use your imagination! Loads of light throughout. Award winning elementary school nearby and the community has adjacent parks, frisbee golf, hiking trails, biking trails, etc. Highly sought after Fountain still has the small-town feel in the city with hometown parades, horses that can still be ridden down the streets, and a quaint main street. Located between Schriever AFB and Ft Carson, just south of Petersen AFB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7834 Treehouse Ter have any available units?
7834 Treehouse Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain, CO.
What amenities does 7834 Treehouse Ter have?
Some of 7834 Treehouse Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7834 Treehouse Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7834 Treehouse Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7834 Treehouse Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 7834 Treehouse Ter is pet friendly.
Does 7834 Treehouse Ter offer parking?
No, 7834 Treehouse Ter does not offer parking.
Does 7834 Treehouse Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7834 Treehouse Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7834 Treehouse Ter have a pool?
No, 7834 Treehouse Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7834 Treehouse Ter have accessible units?
No, 7834 Treehouse Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7834 Treehouse Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7834 Treehouse Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7834 Treehouse Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 7834 Treehouse Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt
Fountain, CO 80817

Similar Pages

Fountain 1 BedroomsFountain 2 Bedrooms
Fountain 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFountain Dog Friendly Apartments
Fountain Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COMonument, CO
Castle Pines, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COCañon City, COWoodmoor, CO
Cimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, COPueblo West, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College