7834 Treehouse Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Light and Bright and like new! Immaculate condition! Main living area open to the formal dining area. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, massive granite island with eat-in counters, all open concept to spacious family room with fireplace. Laundry on main level. All 4 bedrooms upstairs including a huge master bedroom with attached 5 piece bath, and large walk in closet. Loft/sitting area or 2nd tv location, works great for home office. Top level is the "upstairs finished basement" or "upper man-cave". Very versatile space that can easily be an amazing home school classroom, workout room, craft room, office, or kids play room. Use your imagination! Loads of light throughout. Award winning elementary school nearby and the community has adjacent parks, frisbee golf, hiking trails, biking trails, etc. Highly sought after Fountain still has the small-town feel in the city with hometown parades, horses that can still be ridden down the streets, and a quaint main street. Located between Schriever AFB and Ft Carson, just south of Petersen AFB.